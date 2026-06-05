A Family Feud Reaches Its Breaking Point After One Sister Says What Everyone Else Wouldn’t

You don’t usually like to tell someone “I told ya so,” but let’s be honest…

Sometimes, it can be so satisfying!

Because if the person on the receiving end of it has acted like a jerk and treated people badly, then they probably had it coming!

In today’s story, a woman explained why she decided to give it to her sister straight.

No filter, no sugar coating, just the facts, ma’am.

Check out what happened.

AITA for telling my sister she got what she deserved? “My (30F) sister (31F) has been with her husband (30M) for 8 years, married for 3. My sister and I don’t really get on very well; she has cheated on every single person she has ever been in a relationship with, and is very selfish and self centered.

Don’t you just love people like this?!?!

If something doesn’t revolve around her, she throws a tantrum, and if something she does isn’t solely for her benefit, she doesn’t do it. She is my sister, and I love her, but I try and avoid being around her as much as possible. However, her husband and I have been friends for years, as we were in the same year together at school. He’s very different to my sister, and would give the shirt off his back if it would help someone.

She just keeps getting better!

My sister and her husband separated recently, as my sister had an affair with her husband’s best friend of 25 years. Understandably, this crushed her husband, but he put on a brave face for the sake of their son and hopefully to co-parent civilly. I stayed out of it, didn’t want to get sucked into the drama. I told both my sister and her husband that I hope they’re okay and that was that. Recently my sister came to visit me (I’ve lived 200 miles away for 7 years and she’s never once visited me before, even though she’s been invited numerous times), and proceeded to rant about how the guy she is with now (the affair partner) has changed since they got together and that he doesn’t do anything around the house, won’t find a job etc etc (he was already unemployed when they started their affair). And how she wishes she’d just stayed with her husband, and how when she told him that, he laughed at her and said he didn’t want her back. I didn’t want to hear it, and told her as much, but she kept going.

What goes around comes around!

After about an hour, I eventually just said “well you should have thought about that before you started shagging someone else. You brought this on yourself”. My sister ended up leaving. My husband thinks what I said was fair enough, but my mum (who also had an affair on my father 20 years ago), thinks what I said was too harsh and its clear she regrets her behavior. So now I’m wondering, was what I said too harsh?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another person chimed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Sometimes, you gotta put people in their place and tell it like it is!

Yeah, it can hurt, but maybe the remarks she made to her sister will make her change her behavior.

One can hope, right…?

You never know!

The truth hurts…but sometimes, it’s necessary!