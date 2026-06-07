A Fast-Food Employee Reported an Entitled Family to Her Manager After They Treated Her Rudely and Trashed the Dining Room

Nothing is more annoying than answering a question, and then having someone ignore your answer and ask somebody else.

This 16-year-old employee found herself dealing with exactly that just two weeks into her first job.

While working the front counter during a rush, she explained to a customer that the restaurant had run out of the condiment he wanted.

Instead of accepting the answer, he ignored her completely and immediately tried to get a different answer from another employee.

That interaction was frustrating enough on its own. But when she went to clean the dining room and discovered what the family had left behind, she immediately reported it to the manager.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITA for telling my manager about customers that shouldn’t be allowed back? I had taken the people’s order (I’m 16, fresh and first-time job here [two weeks in to be exact]), and given them everything they like. I was working frontline during a rush hour. So I couldn’t handle everything at once. They had asked for mayo (which I had given them, though it was the last two packets). I thought that would be all. One of the guys came back a few minutes later to ask for more, I told him there wasn’t anymore, and I hadn’t the time to go to the back since there was five other people in line waiting for me.

He wouldn’t listen to her.

He proceeded to ignore every word I said and pointed at my co-worker and asked her the exact same thing. I told him again that we didn’t have anymore. He ignored me and asked her again. He pointed at the ranch and asked for that instead so she gave it to him. About an hour or two goes by and I go to clean the tables.

The family left the table a mess.

The whole family left every piece of trash still on the table including trays and drinks. Every bit of it. And they just treated me downright horribly (it was a family of six). I feel guilty for telling my manager, not about the situation, I believe that’s something an employee should do, but about the not allowing them to come back to this specific restaurant location. I feel like I was being a bit over dramatic. I feel as though my actions may be unwarranted and could have been handled another way. I still feel bad about it currently so I’d just like to know about the situation. AITA?

Yikes! The only problem is that they didn’t really do anything wrong.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about what happened.

This is good advice.

According to this comment, she needs practice.

They definitely will not.

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

Unfortunately, this probably won’t be the last customer like this employee encounters.

Anyone who works with the public long enough eventually runs into people who treat workers like they’re beneath them and leave a mess for someone else to deal with.

It isn’t fair, but it’s part of the job.

The good news is that she’ll eventually learn not to take customers like this personally. It just takes time.