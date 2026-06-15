A Gas Station Standoff Ended With One Driver Paying for a Pump She Never Used — Because She Tried to Cut

Some people literally think the entire world revolves around them.

So, what would you do if you were at a gas station and another driver blocked your path, clearly expecting you to give in first? Would you give in quickly to get on with your day? Or would you hold your ground to prove a point?

In the following story, one customer finds herself in this predicament and leans into her petty side. Here’s what happened.

Petty Gas Pump Showdown I am actually a fairly nice person, but my greatest flaw is my pettiness. 50 Cent is my idol, and I want to be buried by his side at the Petty Cemetery. I hate ********, and I use my pettiness for good by using it to out petty them. The Scene: -30 in Canada. I am going to get my car filled up at the full-service station. The space between the pumps is enough for two cars to pass through to reach the road or the plaza right beside the gas station.

The attendant knew what was happening.

This woman comes flying into the gas station, but it looks like she’s driving towards the plaza and using the gas station to cut through. She stops right in the middle. I look confused, and so does the gas station attendant. She just puts her car into park, and then I do the same. I take out my phone and pretend I’m looking at it. The gas station attendant knows what’s going on, so he goes back inside where it’s warm.

The woman thought she won.

She’s staring at me, thinking I’m going to give in, but it’s not in my nature!!! She backs up and pretends she’s going to ram into my SUV. I just started laughing, which infuriates her more. She starts her car and reverses just enough for me to pull up to the pump. She went inside, and the guy told me she started yelling at them and giving them attitude, said she was going to pay for the pump where my car was parked, and that they needed to tell me to move.

At this point, the woman was irate.

He comes back outside, and she comes with a smile on her face behind him. he just unscrews my gas cap and asks how much I want. She starts screaming that she paid for that gas and that it’s going into my vehicle. I’m like, “Lady, you can prepay for a pump, but that doesn’t mean you get this pump right here.” She screams that she wants a refund, and the owner comes out and says, “Here’s cash, just leave.” I get my gas, and she is standing there, and I roll down my window and say, “I WON THAT ROUND!!!”

Too funny! Good for the business owner!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a waitress who refused to return a tip after a party returned to the restaurant with a complaint.

Let’s check out what Reddit readers have to say about what happened here.

This person feels like info is missing.

That’s a funny take on it.

Well, okay, then.

Here’s another reader who’s confused by the details.

If you can’t join ’em, beat ’em.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.