A Homeowner Asked a Woman in a Nearby Park to Turn Her Music Down, but She Got Defensive and Refused

If you happen to live by a public park, you have to expect to sometimes deal with noisy people.

But, that being said, there are limits to what is acceptable.

And I personally don’t think it’s asking too much to ask people to be respectful…and reasonable…

But, we all know how folks can be: RUDE.

In today’s story, a person who owns a house near a park got pretty fed up with folks who refused to turn their music down.

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for asking people to turn their music down? “My home backs up to a park. Yesterday, a family set up their speaker about 8 feet behind my fence and then went and played volleyball 50 feet away. I moved from my backyard into the house because it was so loud, then could still hear it in my house with all the doors closed.

How can people be this clueless…?

I decided maybe they didn’t realize how loud it was so walked around to the park (I’m about three houses in from park entrance – could hear all the music loud in front of the house too). I asked if it was their music, and would you mind turning it down some or moving the speaker to where you are because it’s super loud.

And they still didn’t get it!

This woman got extremely defensive..it’s not illegal, we are in a park, it’s not quiet hours…I said, I understand, I was just asking nicely if you could turn it down to be considerate to every one who lives here. (Park is bordered all around by people’s backyards). She just get being defensive, told me to call the cops, etc etc. I explained it wasn’t an issue for the cops and just because it’s legal doesn’t mean it isn’t rude. I ended up walking away, but seems like this is a huge issue lately and people are being awful about it. AITA? I have no clue how to handle this.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this reader also said they’re NTA.

Ugh, if there’s one thing I can’t stand, it’s folks who have no regard for others when it comes to making noise.

Get outta here with that nonsense!

This person seems to stuck in a real pickle about what to do next.

We wish them luck!

You try to be nice to people…and this is what happens…