A Houseguest Niece Ignored Every Single Rule, From Sneaking a Plate of Kitchen Scraps to Wiping Out a Whole Liquor Cabinet

Some houseguests treat a home with respect, but others treat it like a free-for-all.

One aunt who had been dealing with a boundary-ignoring teenage niece since the visits started had already gone through ten rounds of “stop using my stuff” before a loofah pushed her past her limit — and she said so clearly.

Her niece responded by skipping dinner, eating a pot of kitchen scraps she mistook for leftovers, and — over the course of two weekends — quietly draining five bottles of liquor from the cabinet while everyone else was occupied.

The $300 loss stings, but the image of her walking away with a plate of garbage is the part she’s going to remember most.

Keep reading for the full story.

I didn’t stop my niece from eating literal garbage. To preface, a little bit about mine and my niece’s relationship. My niece lives far away and was coming to visit on some weekends.

These visits often ended in disaster.

It had been nothing but problems since she started coming to visit — to the point where the police even showed up on my doorstep because she called them. She had a history of phoning the police on people and making false accusations when things don’t go her way.

She also had a bit of a problem respecting other peoples’ things.

This girl believes that anything that belongs to me is free game for her — my feminine hygiene products, my razors, my toothbrush, even my loofah. She tried lying about it when I confronted her, which we saw right through, and told her as such. I reminded her again — for probably the 10th time — to leave my stuff alone.

So finally, this aunt lost her patience.

The loofah was my last straw, and I chewed her out. I told her I shouldn’t have to hide my personal products in my own house, and that she had her own products — to use hers. I also told her that if she didn’t have something, to tell one of us and we would try to help her get what she needed.

So one night, things all came to a head.

She did not come up for supper that night — the pasta, it’s important, I promise! I thought it was because she was ticked off with me — what 15-year-old likes getting in trouble for doing something they knew was wrong — but boy was I wrong.

For a while, she went about her nightly routine.

So I was cleaning my kitchen and was using a pot to collect the food waste. At this point it was only pasta and sauce in the pot that I had collected off of the kids’ plates that they didn’t finish from supper the previous night — the majority of the house was sick, so I didn’t clean up until the following morning. I had tossed a few scraps off the counter into the pot as well — think like a bread tag or two, some onion skins that were missed during clean up, etc.

Then her niece makes an appearance.

Well, niece comes up, still won’t look at me, still won’t acknowledge my existence. I go use the washroom and come back to find her heading downstairs with a big plate of last night’s pasta. She had cleaned the pot out onto a plate and took it to eat.

Her niece had no idea what she was doing.

When I realized, I didn’t chase her to tell her. We didn’t see her again for the rest of the night. The night of her 3-year-old cousin’s birthday, we found out over the course of the weekend that she had completely emptied our liquor cupboard. It was nothing but empty bottles — we aren’t big drinkers, so we didn’t realize right away.

The niece had drank all of it.

Come to find out, over the last weekend and that current weekend, she had drunk 5 (750 mL) bottles ranging from vodka to whiskey to Baileys, as well as a 250 mL bottle of whiskey — and that’s why she wouldn’t leave the bedroom. I may have lost about $300 in booze — still kind of ticked about that, but what’s done is done. But I will always have the memory of her walking away with a plate of garbage to eat.

Now that’s an experience you’ll never forget.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who freaks out after a neighbor confronts her about the landscaping damage done by her children.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter questions why this delinquent was even allowed through the front door.

This user is downright concerned for this niece’s wellbeing.

If this aunt was tasked with looking over her niece, she’s not doing a very good job.

This story is one that sounds too outlandish to be true — in fact, most redditors didn’t believe it actually happened at all.

Aside from the sheer improbability that any human being would be able to consume this amount of alcohol and live to tell the tale, no one believed that any sane person would continue to invite such a destructive teenager into their home.

But assuming for a moment the story is true, most would say a plate of garbage is a pretty good punishment. And this aunt didn’t even have to lift a finger!