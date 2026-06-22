A Moving Plan Turns Complicated When Roommates Disagree Over Furniture And The State Of Their Shared Apartment

Ahhhh, roommates…

There never seems to be a shortage of drama when it comes to them, does there?

You can say that again…

And here we go again, folks!

A woman wrote the story below and explained why her roommate who’s about to move out is not happy with her…

And the whole thing is pretty weird!

Read on and get all the details below.

AITA for buying new furniture to replace the furniture my roommate is taking with her when she moves out in a month? “My roommate is moving out at the end of July and told me she wants to take most of the living room furniture with her. That’s fine by me because I would have wanted to sell/give it away anyways since I’m excited to make the space my own. The existing furniture was left behind by the previous tenant before us. Since she’s now moving in about a month and half I’ve started sourcing replacements for some of the major stuff since that is a process that takes time, especially if you’re thrifting or waiting for sales.

It sounds like it’s becoming pretty packed in there.

This also means that, temporarily, we have doubles of some furniture – the piece of furniture she will be taking with her, and the piece of furniture that will stay with me. She’s been getting increasingly irritated by this situation and wants me to wait until she has fully moved out to begin replacing any of the furniture because it’s annoying to look at and makes the space feel cluttered. I agree it’s annoying to look at, but I’ve done the best I can to put things in spaces we weren’t using to begin with or in my bedroom, so the that is the extent of the inconvenience.

Is this really that big of a deal?

I get that she wants the apartment to stay the way it’s always been so she can relax and enjoy her last month here. But the apartment is going to be in transition regardless as she prepares for her move, too. She still needs to arrange movers, a truck, someone to drive the truck, a storage unit, etc., much less beginning packing. Having duplicate furniture for a few weeks isn’t ideal, but it seems unreasonable to expect me to put off all preparations until after she moves out and then wake up to an empty apartment the day after she moves out just because she doesn’t like the way the apartment looks. But I’m open to being way off base here! AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

And this person had a lot to say.

Well, it’s a good thing these two aren’t going to be living together for much longer, huh?

Because it sure doesn’t sound like they’re on the same page.

When it comes to roommates, you gotta compromise…or it’s time to hit the road.

It sounds like her soon-to-be former roommate needs to chill out!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.