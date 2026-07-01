A Person Shares A Harsh Reality About The Struggle To Find And Keep Good Jobs Today

There’s really no way around it…

It seems like the job market isn’t great right now and people are pretty fed up with not making any progress…or getting any interviews…you get the picture.

Hopefully it’ll bounce back sooner than later, but you never know…

Which brings us to today’s story!

A person got honest and explained why they’re tired of not having any luck in their professional life.

Read on and see what you think.

Done with customer service. I’m at my limit. “I have been so, so tired since I graduated college. Can’t find open jobs in my actual field, so I have to work day jobs for stability while I build my actual career on the side. Them’s just the breaks. I know it’s not just me.

You gotta do what you gotta do.

I don’t even dislike working day jobs though as long as its something I enjoy and doesn’t take all my energy outta me. I’ve been a barista for a few years now. I like making drinks. I don’t need to be making six figures to be happy, as long as I’m paying my bills and still have time left for my friends and passions, I’m happy. I can’t even hold down a customer service job anymore. I’ve been working all sorts of food service jobs since 2019, but it’s all been downhill since I graduated college. I’ve literally never had this much trouble in the workforce until the big 2025.

Yikes…this isn’t good…

Yesterday, I got let go for the third time in a YEAR. The last two were 1) laid off due to budget cuts and 2) I quit because of a toxic work environment (boss was yelling at me threatening to fire anyway), but I was in a really bad city then (and the job market is terrible there, even when compared to the rest of the US), and have since relocated to a much better place. I thought it’d be smooth sailing from here. Nope! Guess not! I have only worked at this new barista position for only a couple weeks, and they’re already letting me go. Why? Apparently a couple of customers complained that I was “short” with them. Only a couple. I was not even warned or corrected before they made the decision to cut me. I would’ve been willing to talk and take criticism if criticism was genuinely needed and it wasn’t just a difficult pair of guests (speaking of which, I still have no idea who the couple of disgruntled customers could’ve even been, I hadn’t any idea there were any problems with my performance at all) but I guess you’re not allowed to make even the smallest mistake nowadays. I still have another part-time job that I’m genuinely passionate about because it’s actually related to my degree to an extent, so I’m technically not unemployed again, but they only offer part-time hours, and realistically I need to be working at least 2 part time jobs or 1 full time job to be making ends meet.

They’re pretty worried about what’s next…as they should be…

I hope to god they don’t ditch me too, because I genuinely love that job and am very happy there. I am just exhausted with how much things have changed so fast. My employers I worked for previously used to speak highly of me and I never had to fear losing my position because I knew it was secure, but now I’m lucky if I can keep a job for longer than a few months. This is the second time I’ve lost a job completely out of the blue without any clue that my position was insecure to begin with.

What happened to the good old days…?

I feel like managers aren’t even willing to communicate with their workers anymore, just trigger-happy to fire anyone who’s not 100% perfect at the job without any consideration for how it will affect the employee’s livelihood. I am tired of doing customer service. Truth is I really don’t like dealing with people, but it’s the only thing I have work experience in besides what I got my degree in. I gotta find a different line of day work. I don’t know what the hell happened during the four short years I was at college, but what we have now isn’t sustainable for anyone and I don’t understand how anyone can keep going on like this.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose HR department advised her to quit if she was that unhappy, so she did and found herself in a role reversal years later.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

And another Reddit user is totally over it.

Keep your heads up, folks!

Move forward, work hard, and do your best.

We believe in you!

No doubt about it, things are tough out in the working world these days…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who works fast and helps her coworkers, but is met with disapproval from her supervisor because of this practice