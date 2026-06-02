A Power-Tripping Volunteer Tried to Hijack a Kids’ Baseball Practice—Until the Coach Dropped a Brutal Ultimatum

It’s interesting (and a little sad) when you realize how seriously some adults take kids’ sports.

Kids are supposed to have fun (remember that concept?) when they play sports, but, inevitably, some grown-up has to come along and ruin everything by being a tyrant.

How about they back off and let the kids enjoy themselves!

We can only hope…

In today’s story, a baseball coach talked about how a volunteer insisted on getting involved with the team…and that’s when things went downhill.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for telling the head coach he had to choose between me and another volunteer? “I’ve been helping coach a 10-year-old baseball team and tonight one of the kids’ grandfather decided he wanted to help.

How much harm can one older fella do…?

Our head coach said it was fine, we’re all volunteers and more help should be good for the boys. G-pa sets up his cones and has all but two of the kids line up for his drill. The other two are in the batting cage. During this time I’m setting out bases and prepping to have the boys who play infield practice. I tell G-pa that I need 4 of the boys to come with me and he instantly gets mad. G-pa tells me I can’t be taking that many kids and what he’s teaching them is important.

Oh, boy…

I told him I appreciate him taking the time to help but what he’s telling the boys is fundamentally wrong and I’ve already discussed with coach what I’m doing. G-pa gets in my face and tells me I don’t know what I’m doing and that there’s not a kid on the team that’s advanced enough to benefit from my drill.

You can only take so much in a situation like this.

I just went to the batting cage and told coach that I’m not trying to cause trouble and that either G-pa leaves or I do, but I won’t allow arguing in front of the boys. Coach said I’ve been helping for years and he can’t afford to lose me, then attempted to address G-pa but was yelled at as G-pa stormed off. Several parents began gathering and asking what happened. I get I could be a jerk for refusing to work with G-pa but was trying to avoid any further conflict around the kids. AITA for telling coach to pick between us?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Hey, adults…leave those kids alone!

I remember playing youth sports and there was always at least one coach and several parents on the sidelines who always had to take things WAY to seriously and ruin it for everyone.

I guess some things never change…

This volunteer coach sounds like a real pain in the neck.