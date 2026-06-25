“A Real-Life Nightmare”: Homeowner Horrified to Discover Neighbor Drained Their Well for a DIY Project, Unleashing a Twisted Campaign of Harassment

What kind of neighbour are you?

We all know the best kind of neighbours – the unobtrusive ones that you know you could ask to borrow some sugar from, who are friendly but not too friendly, who make a street or a building a nice place to live in through sheer vibes. Because they’re generally keeping themselves to themselves you don’t feel the need to hide from them when you’re having a hard day, but you also know that they would happily have a chat with you if you needed it.

If you share property lines, they’re approachable, so that when a fence is broken or a chimney needs repairing, you can discuss it without any drama, and most importantly, they keep the noise late at night to a minimum.

It’s not hard to be this kind of neighbour, you just have to have a little respect for those living nearby.

For the homeowners in this story though, that kind of neighbour sounds utopian. Because their neighbour? Yeah, he’s not like that at all.

Read on to find out why.

Neighbour ran my water well dry We have always had problems with this neighbour ever since they purchased the lot of land next to us – from using our address for mail to pushing the property stakes further onto the property multiple times, to illegal dirt selling and thru traffic. One day when no one was home they decided to start prepping a property line fence. But get this: instead of digging the hole with a post digger for each one, they decided that after the third post it was too much work to put the fence posts down. So they decided to throw cement at the bottom for each one that day.

But in reality, it wasn’t as easy as that.

Where did they get the water? Our well, of course. We came home that night to white water and a dry well that shut off from overheating. The goofy neighbour not only planted it two feet deep, but decided to come by the next day again and cut off the top with a chain saw to make it more “stable.” So the pressure treated wood that would withstand the elements was now exposed, and some of them were already split bad. AND GET THIS: THE BIG TREES WERE IN THE WAY SO HE CHAIN SAWED THE BIG ROOTS TO MAKE WAY FOR THE FENCE. All the tree roots that are cut are dead now, and it’s easy to see that all the trees which he cut are dying.

Yikes! And there are even more reasons why this homeowner is annoyed with their neighbour.

The worst part is that he doesn’t even maintain the property: he talked about having parties on the hole that’s left from selling dirt and camping there, so he rented equipment to come and rip out all the trees and overgrown weeds, and he used our address to have them delivered it. Month later we got mail saying our property was having a lean out on it for non payment. What a hassle that was. He decided to leave his push mower on the fence which he hasn’t touched in months since he won’t mow it or even keep it up to date. Now it’s overgrown again, the lawnmower strikes the fence, so we have to weed eat the entire thing and all the weeds love it and come out multiple feet into our property.

And some of the neighbour’s decisions were just plain stupid

They had an old stone pathway, about 4k in stones. They hauled it out and wanted to use our property to drive back there it make it easier to load. We told them do not come onto our property, left for a hour and came back to the clown in the back stuck and unable to get out. He left huge ruts where the tires spun out, and he made it even worse when we said the cops were coming for trespassing and we were gonna have that truck towed, as he floored it. People with money are stupid.

This guy sounds absolutely exhausting to live next door to.

The fact that he’s being so disrespectful to his neighbours is awful, and they have grounds for many complaints.

But beyond that, the guy sounds like an idiot too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.

Let’s see what the Reddit community made of this.

This person urged them to keep records of the neighbour’s behaviour.

While others encouraged them to sue him.

Meanwhile, this Redditor thought they had a solid case against him.

Some people complain about neighbours who are just a bit loud. And they have every right to complain, since your home should be a safe and calm place for you to come home and relax in, and if you can hear the folks next door having a shouting match every other day, it can really shake that sense of tranquility.

But this guy? He takes the title of ‘bad neighbour’ and runs with it, seemingly getting worse and worse as the story goes on. It’s clear that he has no respect for the other people in his neighbourhood, that he doesn’t care if he inconveniences others or wrecks their property, so long as he gets to do what he wants to do. It’s appalling behaviour and it’s no wonder that nearby folks are running out of patience.

If they have evidence and records of the guy’s terrible choices and repeated disrespect, they would be absolutely justified to lawyer up and try to sue for damages. Because the way in which he is treating them is so beyond unfair it’s ridiculous. They shouldn’t be having to face this, and it’s time to get compensation.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who was in love with her dream house – and then spring came and her neighbor’s trees caused her to question the purchase.