A Rude Couple Demanded a Table Without Waiting at a Busy Restaurant, but a Fed-Up Waitress Told Them to Leave

Is it just me, or does it seem like people are somehow getting RUDER than they used to be?

You obviously can’t measure this kind of stuff scientifically, but it seems like there’s a streak of meanness in the world today that maybe wasn’t there before.

Or maybe I’m just overthinking it…

Either way, I think we can all agree that customers who act like total jerks to service industry professionals are the worst!

And if you’ve been there, you know I’m speaking the truth!

In today’s story, a horde of awful customers descended on a brunch buffet and things went south in a hurry.

You’re not gonna believe what these folks did!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

“We don’t care about reservations. We’re hungry and we’re going to eat.” “Last night was probably the busiest night we’ve had for last week (I’m a waitress at an upscale steakhouse restaurant). The hostesses up front put us at an hour-long wait for walk-ins because of so many booked reservations, which is usual protocol from the GM. Well, this particular couple had me FUMING beyond belief during our peak hour of the night. The front lobby is packed with guests waiting for a table while reservations are seated as soon as possible. The hostesses have a system on an iPad to let all managers know which guest is seated where, how long they’ve stayed, etc.

Some people have a HUGE sense of entitlement.

I’m bussing a table at my section when I overhear one of the hostesses try to speak to a pair at my section a booth over. This couple walked in to the restaurant, saw the amount of people waiting for a table, and decided to seat themselves with NO reservation. They also sat at a dirty table, and here I’m thinking “are these people for real?” This is what I got between hostess and the older man sitting down with his wife: “Excuse me sir? You didn’t come up to the host stand in order for us to found out what reservation you had?” “We don’t have reservations. Someone needs to clean this stuff up” pointing at the messy table “I’m sorry sir, but if you don’t have a reservation the wait is going to be an hour long. Someone has already requested this booth by the fireplace and they need to be seated.”

These people shouldn’t be allowed out in public!

“We don’t care about reservations. We’re hungry and we’re going to eat. Get someone to clean our table! I’m not asking a third time!” After that failure, the hostess looked at me pretty shaken up. She never dealt with any guests THAT rude and upfront before so it was understandable. With my Latina blood boiling, I went over to the jerks.

You gotta love it when people in the service industry stand up for themselves!

“This is my section, and after hearing that conversation, you both have no right to be served. There’s a family waiting for this table, and I’m going to ask you to leave. Unless you want me to get a manager to escort you out.” The couple squawked at me demanding I get them drinks while I went straight to my GM who saw what had already happened with the hostess. They were escorted out and were told they weren’t welcome back. This is the type of stuff I don’t think I’ll ever get used to. If you have to wait an hour long for a table like everyone else, then you do it. If not, go to another restaurant.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader knows all about it.

And this individual had a lot to say.

Well, that escalated quickly!

Wow…these people are the very definition of the word CREEP.

How can people behave this way?

I understand being frustrated, but to take it out on people just for the hell of it is GROSS.

Can’t we all just along?

I guess the answer to that question is NO.

She wasn’t about to put up with this nonsense!