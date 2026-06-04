A School Field Trip Becomes Awkward When Exes End Up in the Same Chaperone Group

Don’t you think it’s sad to see kids get stuck in the middle of their parents’ drama?

Sometimes it’s inevitable, but you still gotta feel sorry for the innocent child who didn’t ask for any of it.

That being said, it’s ultimately up to the parents to figure out a way to NOT make their kids suffer because of stuff like this…but we all know how that works out sometimes.

In this story, a woman talked about why her ex-husband is making things difficult for her when it comes to her relationship with her daughter.

Read on and see what you think about what she had to say.

WIBTA for not attending my daughter’s field trip because her dad will be there? “Just to clarify right off the bat, I WANT to attend, but my ex husband will pitch an adult temper tantrum if I do and ruin my daughter’s experience.

It’s so sad to hear stories like this…

My ex (a diagnosed narcissistic sociopath) has decided that I am “not allowed” to participate in events that occur when my daughter is at his house. So on Fridays, I am expected to not attend school functions, doctor’s appointments, award ceremonies, etc. since that is “his day”. Ideally, we would both be able to attend everything regarding our daughter so she can have us both together, but he does not allow that. He will make everyone miserable and then talk badly about me to her for weeks after the fact. (Wouldn’t bother me if it didn’t bother my daughter to hear it.) He has been alienating me for years, but I haven’t been able to afford to take him to court for it.

This guy is clearly unreasonable…and unstable…

I’m torn about what I should do. This is her last field trip in elementary school, and it’s something I’ve been looking forward to doing with her. She is super excited because this trip has been hyped up for the past several years around her school. It’s a big deal and all parents are invited to chaperone. It ended up falling on a Friday, so her dad bought himself a chaperone ticket and told my daughter that I would not be attending. I also bought a chaperone ticket since there is plenty of room for us both. Now I’m worried that she won’t be able to enjoy this experience because she will feel the tension from her dad. She knows that he gets angry about stuff and won’t be happy that I attend.

This poor kid is stuck in the middle of this mess…

She said she wants me there, but now she feels torn. I told her she does NOT need to choose between us, and that all I want is for her to have the best time. To be completely honest, I don’t want to be in close proximity to him either. There was a lot of abuse during our relationship, and I have PTSD from that time. We’ve been divorced for almost a decade, but being close to him brings it all back. However, I have always put my fears aside to be able to show up when my daughter needs me, even when it’s “his day”. I can’t help but feel that I’ll be letting her down by not going to her last elementary field trip, but I also feel like I would be ruining her experience because I know that her dad will be a jerk if I go. WIBTA for attending my daughter’s field trip knowing that her dad will create tension? Or WIBTA for NOT attending my daughter’s field trip and missing out on something she wants me to attend? Feels like a no-win for us either way. Thanks for the opinions.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

I’m no psychologist, but I’d say she should probably just sit this event out.

Her daughter probably won’t care that much at the end of the day, and she’ll be able to avoid any unnecessary drama.

Still, it’s too bad that it even had to come to this.

This whole situation is just SAD.