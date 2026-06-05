A School Ordered Students to Dress Like ‘The 40s’—Until a Student Showed Up in a Toga From 40 CE and the Principal Called the Cops

Spirit week in school can be a lot of fun, and one of the staples of this type of event is having specific dress codes for each day of the week.

The school in this story had one day where the dress code said to dress up like it was the 40s, implying the 1940s. One student, however, took the instructions literally and dressed up like it was the year 40CE, wearing a Roman toga.

Most people would take this type of thing in good stride, but not the teacher. He not only sent him home to change, but also called the cops to make sure he didn’t return to school without appropriate clothes on.

The overreaction was pathetic, and the kid ended up changing and having a great story to tell. Check it out below.

“School Uniform” post reminded of my story – High school outfit, cops were called. WAY back in ’86 – homecoming week. Posters on the wall said “fashions from the 40’s-50’s-60’s”

Oh, this is just too funny.

Notice it didn’t say the 1940’s, etc. SO, hit an encyclopedia (’86, remember?) and found that the toga was right in that time-frame. My Mom thought my idea was great so she made me a beautiful toga and my sister spray painted some plastic/wire leaves gold to put in my hair. Wore a bathing suit underneath.

I mean, he is technically correct, and that is the best type of correct.

Went to school, didn’t make it to second period before I was called into the office. I brought one of the posters with me as proof for the idiot principle (he wasn’t my pal.)

Sometimes you can be right and still lose the debate. I have a feeling this is one of those times.

I argued my point, he said I missed the point, I said HE missed the point and if he didn’t like the poster he should have taken it down. I finished the conversation by saying that I was the only person in the building with the correct dress code and if you’re going to ask anyone to change it should be everyone else, thank-you-very-much.

It is smart to know how far to push your luck.

Then I got up and walked out while he screamed GET BACK IN HERE at me. (Lots of backstory here – I knew the guy was dirty and he actually went prison after I got out of school. Scum of the earth sorta-dude.) A teacher I respected laughed and said “yeah, you win, but your point has been made, no point in pushing it..” so I went home and changed.

Wow, the principal called the cops? What a nut.

When I got back cops were waiting for me outside to verify I was correctly dressed before I was let back into the building. I was correctly dressed in purple shiny pants worn inside-out (’86, remember?) .. but I guess I passed as I was allowed in.

Now that’s what I call a good ending.

The teacher that convinced me to go home was the photography / annual guy, so we went outside and took a pic of me leaning on the cop-car with my inside-out pants on. Made the annual. Good times.

You never know what kids will do to stand out from the crowd. This was a pretty harmless ‘prank,’ and the principal should have just let it go, but instead, he made a big deal out of it. Oh well, it worked out fine in the end.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this fun story.

Things are much older over in Europe, so it is easy to see how this could happen.

What could the cops have even done?

I agree, where is the picture?

Now this would be a great teacher.

It is crazy that they brought the police into this.

The whole point of these dress-up days at school is to have a little fun and put on weird clothes. Why did the principal care that he wasn’t perfectly in line with what everyone else was doing, though? It wasn’t hurting anything.

The principal just made the situation weird and got this kid even more attention. People in power often need to learn when to flex that power and when to let things go. This was definitely a situation where letting it go would have been the right move.