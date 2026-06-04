A Seamstress Caught a Horrific Flu While Altering a Friend’s Dress, and the Friend Gave Her Attitude Over a Minor Delay

Getting sick after agreeing to do someone a favor is inconvenient for everyone, but it tends to be hardest on the person who lost their voice and stopped eating for a week.

A seamstress who took a friend’s dress for a free alteration, disclosed upfront that she was leaving town, came back already coming down with something, and spent two weeks in what she described as the worst flu of her life.

But regardless of her severe illness, she still managed to get hours of hand sewing done before the fitting.

Her friend came over, looked at the progress, and let her irritation show anyway.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for taking too long to sew my friend’s dress? I (29F) sew as a hobby. My mom is my main customer, but I have relatives and friends who ask me to alter their clothes. I have a friend (28F) and we’ve been friends on and on for ten years — we were talking but not as often. She lives a street away from me.

So one day, her friend gave her a job.

She gave me her dress to alter on the 14th of May. I asked her how fast she wanted it and she said to take my time. I had asked her because I knew I was leaving town the next day. I came back two days later but had already started feeling unwell.

Then her illness totally overtook her.

For the next two weeks, I had the worst flu of my life. I lost my voice for a week and a half of that. I did not eat. I lived on lozenges for a week of that.

So throughout the whole thing, she tried to be as communicative as possible with her friend.

Anyway, I told my friend two days into my flu that I was sick and couldn’t sew. She said thanks for the update. I messaged her last Sunday to come get the dress today, which is Tuesday. Yesterday, I spent hours hand sewing the dress because the machine couldn’t do what I wanted it to do. She came today and saw the progress.

It was clear that her friend wasn’t as understanding as she thought.

I could tell by how she was speaking that she was irritated. She said she told me she was excited to wear the dress, so she doesn’t understand why I took so long. I didn’t know what to say, so she left. I haven’t finished the dress — she only came to try it on. It’s been a few hours since she left, and I’m wondering why I didn’t give her the dress back weeks ago so she could find someone else to do it. So, AITA?

Sounds like this friend wasn’t really listening to what was going on with her.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Redditors chime in.

If it were this commenter, they would tell it like it is.

This seems more like a favor and less like an actual job with a timeline.

This woman did everything she could but somehow it still wasn’t enough.

This friend could have picked up the dress early if she was really that worried about it.

This friend really showed her true colors here.

Let’s review: she took advantage of a free alteration that her friend was offering out of the kindness of her heart, she heard upfront that her friend was sick, and she still had the audacity to treat her like garbage?

If this woman really needed her dress done in a timely manner, she could have reached into her pockets and paid up, but that’s not what happened.

Next time, this seamstress might want to retire the friend discount.