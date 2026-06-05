A Series of Neighbor Requests Leads to a Parking Dispute That Keeps Escalating

When you have someone new moving in as your neighbor, you want to do what you can to be nice to them and get along.

What would you do if your new neighbors kept asking you to move your car down a little bit more so that they could easily park their truck in their driveway? That is what happened to the young driver in this story, and at first he was accommodating.

Eventually, however, the neighbors left him a note demanding that he stop using their driveway to turn around. So, now he is going back to parking in his original location and not doing these favors for his neighbor anymore.

Personally, I agree with what he is doing. The neighbor is entirely too demanding, so there is no reason to put up with his never ending requests.

WIBTA if I stop accommodating my neighbor when he continues to keep asking favors from me. Backstory: So, I am a (24m) and I have a parking spot out front of my house in the street next to my mailbox.

You never know what you are going to get with new neighbors.

I have parked in the same spot since I got my license 6 years ago with zero problems. Recently within the year we have gotten a new neighbor lets call him Stan who is probably in his late 50’s. The first few months were fine he seemed like a really nice guy who would lend my dad tools when he needed and we would have a conversation whenever we saw each other.

Ok, that’s a pretty reasonable request.

Come this most recent summer around June or July, Stan got a new truck and asked me to start parking a little bit down the street so it’s “easier for him to back in, in one go without adjusting.” Me wanting to be a good neighbor, with no problem, start parking a few feet behind where I normally park.

This is getting a little excessive.

The next day he asks me to park a little bit further. A little frustrating but I accept. A week or so later when I see him again, he asks AGAIN to park a bit away and I am trying to not start a neighbor war with him and my parents so I try and appease him AGAIN. Both of my parents are getting increasingly frustrated because he keeps asking me to move further back just for his accommodation when I am parking in front of MY HOUSE to begin with.

He has a lot of nerve.

Come to present the whole of winter we had minimal interaction with him and this morning he puts a note on my windshield saying “Please stop making U turns in my driveway!” Now, when I do my U turns to leave my neighborhood in the morning, my car never touches his driveway I use ONLY the sidewalk portion to make my turn, in addition to that he is already gone at work when I am leaving for college in the morning.

I don’t think he is doing anything wrong at all.

Here’s where I might be TA, not only am I no longer going to accommodate his parking requests of me (my parents both agree with that.) I plan on still doing my normal U turn’s as well because I’m tired of him asking me to accommodate for him. WIBTA?

Nope. It is great to do people favors and be a good neighbor, but that ends when the other party starts being a jerk. There was no reason for him to demand that he stop using the driveway like that. And even if there was a reason, he could have talked to him civilly rather than leaving a rude note.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

I agree with this commenter.

He has no reason to keep giving in to the guy’s demands.

He can park in front of his own house.

This commenter has a great suggestion.

Some people are never satisfied.

As the saying goes, give them an inch and they will take a mile. That seems to be the type of person his neighbor is. You can’t just let him keep demanding more and more, or he will never be satisfied.

I think this person is completely justified in going back to parking where he wants. He doesn’t need to escalate the issue or cause conflict, but he also doesn’t need to just give in to the guy’s every whim.