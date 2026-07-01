A Shopper Was Hurrying Through the Aisles—Until Two Slow Walkers Confronted Him for Doing Something “Unacceptable”

I’ll admit it…

I have a speed-walking problem and, as a result, I don’t have a lot of patience when I’m walking around in public and people are just dilly-dallying around and getting in my way.

I have places to be people…MOVE IT.

So I can sympathize with the guy who wrote this story…

But not everyone was thrilled with his actions that took place inside a Target store.

Take a look at what he had to say and see what you think.

AITA for going around a slower walker? “I’m a very fast walker naturally. I have nowhere important to be, I just naturally stride like my life depends on it. That being said I went to Target and was walking like I usually do on the left side of the aisle, I had been walking for a good minute next to this older couple. Unaware of me behind her the woman of the couple starts to curve her cart to the left so she can avoid a support beam in the middle of the aisle.

This can be frustrating…

It kinda pushed me off the path so rather than try and speed up to beat her or get derailed into the clothing aisle I just stop and let her pass. I then start walking to the right instead so I don’t run into her on accident but she started moving her cart to the right and accidentally cut me off again. So I stopped again to let her pass and quickly walked off to the left to go around her.

What’s the big deal?

I didn’t think it was rude seeing as though I didn’t say anything or show any emotion that I was impatient or annoyed, I just appear that way since I walk fast. But I took off my headphones and heard the husband of the couple actively talking smack on me saying how rude I was and that he watched the whole thing from behind. Saying, “He was too impatient to just let you walk”… I’ve been thinking it over for an hour now because I never want to be an intentionally rude person. I was a little irritated and inconvenienced but nothing I let show. But I can’t tell if I should have apologized or not. Thoughts?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a townhome owner who is at his wit’s end with the noise from next door.

And here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.

This person said they’re NTA.

Another individual spoke up.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Like I said…

He did nothing wrong!

If people are in a hurry, get out of the way, pay them no mind, and move on with your day.

There’s nothing wrong with walking past slow people who won’t get out of the way!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who reported some missionaries after frustration over lack of parking boils over.