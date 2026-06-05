A Simple Request for Class Notes Turns Into a Heated Dispute Between Students

Schoolwork should reflect individual effort and responsibility.

The following story is about a student who pays attention and attends her lab class religiously.

One of her groupmates started skipping lab when she started dating a guy.

When her groupmate asked to borrow her notebook and copy her recorded data, she flat-out refused.

Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for refusing to share my lab notes with a “friend “ who skipped morning sessions because she was working out late at night with her BF ? I am a sophomore in a Computer Science program. My lab group consists of four people. We are required to make individual notes. We must log in data from every lab we take and the work we do.

Meet Emily and her boyfriend…

A girl in my friend group, “Emily,” is in the same course but a different lab group. We have known each other since the second semester. We have been going out with the whole friend group on weekends or nights out. At the start of this semester, she started dating her lab group mate. They have not been attending most of the labs.

Emily asked to borrow her practical notebook.

As far as I remember, they have not shown up for the past four weeks at the 8:00 AM lab. They say they work out late at night and they need seven to nine hours of sleep to recover. Now, she asked for my practical notebook. And for the solved problems I have logged in the lab notes for the past two months. She wanted them so she would not fail the midterm.

This student said no.

I told her no. First, the lab notes are based on individual observations. Lab experiments are unique. The data and procedure differ a bit. It would be difficult to tell who copied whom. Secondly, she did not actually do the work or see the reactions. She missed the labs knowingly.

Now, their group mates are accusing her of being a jerk and jealous.

Now, our whole group says I am being a “jerk” and I am “jealous” of her relationship. Which is why I did not let her use my lab notes. They say it would cost me nothing to help her. AITA?

This sounds like an is unfair pressure.

Honestly, OP has a valid point for not lending her notebook, because her notes were based on personal observations.

Her group mates should realize that skipping labs and then asking for full notes is a bit much.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Yes, exactly!

Short and simple.

This is her cheating, says this user.

This one shares their honest opinion.

Finally, here’s another valid point.

If you skip the lab, don’t expect to copy the results.