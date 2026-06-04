A Simple Trip to FedEx Leads to an Awkward Case of Mistaken Identity

People often assume help is nearby, even when it’s not.

In this story, a man was waiting in a store with his girlfriend when a customer asked him for assistance.

He wasn’t wearing anything close to a uniform, just casually standing while his girlfriend printed documents.

But that didn’t stop the customer from assuming he worked there anyway.

Check out the full details below.

I was confused for a FedEx Office employee. My girlfriend was printing some stuff. I was wandering around looking at random things as she was doing that. A lady walked in. I acknowledged her with a smile. I always have my customer service persona, I guess.

This man told the other customer that he didn’t work there.

After a few moments of the lady waiting around, she came up to me. She asked, “Do you sell stamps?” I said, “I do not work here. But I assume they do not. They probably do at the Safeway a few blocks away. Or the post office that is two blocks that way.”

He’s confused why he was mistaken for a FedEx staff member when his clothes aren’t the same as their uniforms.

She said, “Oh. OK.” It was simple. Nothing wild. But FedEx employees wear very branded polo shirts and ID badges. They are far from my untucked blue button-up and khakis.

Well, that turned out to be a surprisingly wholesome misunderstanding.

The lady made an honest mistake, and he handled it politely.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person makes a funny comment.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

Sometimes, good manners are mistaken for customer service.