A Student Had to Survive Two Years of College Alone. Then Her Parents Showed Up Demanding a Relationship.

A person can only put up with being ignored for so long before they decide they’re not gonna deal with it anymore.

We’ve all been through experiences where someone gave us the cold shoulder for way too long and we finally threw our hands up and said ENOUGH!

But this story is a bit different…

Because the woman who wrote it feels ignored by her own parents.

She finally had enough and she told readers how she put her mom and dad in their place when they tried to lecture her about her life.

Check out what she had to say!

AITA for telling my parents they lost the right to have opinions on my life after they gave me zero support in college? “When I graduated high school it was a whole thing. Big dinner, my mom cried, my dad gave a speech. they were very proud. And then I moved into my college dorm and it was like I fell off the face of the earth to them. And I’m not being dramatic.

It’s hard to leave home for the first time.

My first semester was very rough. New place, didn’t know anyone, was drowning academically and didn’t even know how to ask for help yet. I called my mom twice actually crying and both times she went “you’ll figure it out, you’re smart” and got off the phone. My dad’s whole thing was texting happy birthday and happy thanksgiving. THAT’S IT. That was the relationship for two years. Money stuff I’ll keep short — I was told I was taken care of and then I very much was not. So I figured it out and filled the gap myself.

You gotta feel pretty sorry for her…

Sophomore year something happened that was really hard and I needed my mom. She said she had a lot going on and we’d talk later. WE NEVER TALKED LATER. I think that was the moment I just accepted that I was on my own and started acting like it. Fast forward to now. I’m home for the summer because rent is an actual joke and I’m trying to save money. And suddenly both of my parents have remembered that they have a daughter and are VERY interested in what she’s doing with her life.

Oh, now they care…?

My mom wants to know my schedule. My dad keeps forwarding me LinkedIn posts with no context. They have opinions about my sleep schedule, my job, whether I’m worrying enough about my future. I smiled and nodded for honestly like six weeks because I’m not trying to make this summer harder than it has to be. But then last night my mom said I needed to be more focused and my dad jumped in agreeing and I just put my foot down.

She’s over it!

I told them I really struggle to sit there and take advice from people who didn’t pick up the phone when i actually needed them. That I spent two years figuring everything out alone and I was fine. that I didn’t need them to parent me now because honestly where was this energy before. My mom got really quiet and then started crying. My dad said I was being cruel and disrespectful. I said I was just being honest and went to my room. My dad called my aunt and now she’s texting me about how they love me and did their best. I know they love me. I’m not questioning that. It’s just not really the point. I tried and tried to get help and they shrugged me off until now. I don’t fully regret it but I also feel kind of bad about it. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Readers spoke up.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

And this reader nailed it.

I think she did the right thing!

Her parents clearly don’t have a lot of concern for her…at least not consistently.

Maybe her folks learned a lesson from this…

She sounds like the adult in this relationship and her parents sound like the children…

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