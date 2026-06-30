A Tenant Tried To Move Out Of Their Apartment, But Their Landlord Completely Stopped Responding

It can be so frustrating trying to get ahold of someone who you really need to talk to…and they give you the cold shoulder.

Unfortunately, it happens all the time, but that never makes it any easier when you’re on the receiving end of it.

Look, we all know that people are busy, but a lot of it revolves around common courtesy.

No one is too busy to answer an email…

Except for this person’s landlord, apparently.

Take a look at why this radio silence is driving them nuts.

AITA for not sending a text to follow up on email notice of intent to end tenancy to my landlord? He has not checked / responded to the email. “Our landlord is apparently terrible with checking / responding to emails. He’s paid no attention to emails we have sent in the past documenting issues we were having with the condo unit, we have rented from him for 5+ years. The surer way to get his attention has been to message his cellphone. For context – he is overall a decent guy, polite, etc, but has been consistently increasing our monthly rent, $150-200 every year. The building is sadly not rent-controlled. He has been citing increasing mortgage rates that he’s not able to cover etc. Anything we have wanted to repair has taken longer and we have been the ones to arrange someone to come, and then deduct the cost for the task from our next rent.

This sounds like a big headache.

Very hands free.. your problem, you fix it, I’ll just pay for it! His only communication with us is when can he come over to discuss rent increase. Now we are moving out and have sent him an email notifying him last week. Needless to say he has not responded. As far as I know, email is an official documentation of this notice.

Now what should they do?

Should we also follow up with a text saying we sent you an email? Or he can reach out when the final month’s rent doesn’t hit his account and that’s when we tell him, that we sent a notice and the month’s rent is covered by our security deposit. Thanks so much in advance!”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about some renters who moved out and left their apartment in the same state of disarray they’d found it in when they moved in.

Check out what readers had to say about this story.

This person chimed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another individual spoke up.

And this person had a lot to say.

Well, their landlord not responding to their email is the least of the problems.

You can say that again!

This landlord gives new meaning to the word ABSENTEE.

It’s time to hit the road and find a better place to live for these folks.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got creative with his parking after his neighbors started using his extra spot without asking.