A Woman is Tired of Her Boyfriend Constantly Marking His Territory Over Something They Both Use

It’s funny how some people tend to claim ownership over things that legitimately don’t belong to them.

It seems to happen most when people are in relationships and, as you can imagine, this can lead to some serious conflict.

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s having some issues with her boyfriend…and it’s all because of her car…

Check out what’s going on between these two!

AITA for calling my car, my car? “A little background: I lost my old car around October last year. I saved up for a while a got a new one cash this February. Well, in January I met a guy and we hit it off really good. He ended up moving in with me the beginning of February because he was in a hard position. Probably 2 weeks after he moved in I got my new car. Around April I had to get new rotors for both back tires but at the time I didn’t have the cash (I have a job just couldn’t come off almost $300 out the blue).

Well, isn’t that nice…?

So he got them for me and installed them because at the time he claimed I didn’t have to “pay him back” because I’ve been doing a lot for him since he had no job or anything (he has a job now) around the time he had just gotten his taxes back. So that was that…

Things have changed.

Now… Every time we argue or get into it he threatens to take off the rotors and calls it “his car” too since he put money into it. AITA for telling him that it’s my car since I did pay for it by myself and it’s registered in my name I just let him use it?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a middle schooler who was totally frazzled after being left to babysit alone for 3-plus hours, and swears she’s never doing it again.

Readers spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This Reddit user weighed in.

And this person spoke up.

I’m gonna go on the record right here and now and say that this guy is acting like an idiot.

Dude, it’s not your car!

Get that through your thick skull!

Maybe these two just aren’t compatible with each other…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.