Woman Drastically Cuts Back on Visiting Her Mom to Protect Her Relationship

A person can only take so much abuse and ridicule before they have to call it quits.

This goes for a lot of things in life: family, jobs, friends, etc.

And it’s especially tough when it’s your own parents dishing out the insults and the criticism.

So you can understand why the woman who wrote this story is DONE dealing with the nonsense when it comes to her mom.

And she put her foot down and told her how it’s gonna work from now on!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to visit my mom anymore? “I (30F) have been living with my boyfriend (32 M) for a year. We have been visiting my family every weekend, only for a couple of months we have been going every other weekend. All fine and dandy, until my mum has started commenting that I have been gaining weight (she called me a pig with a big back, she also said my brother commented on it). Not just me, she said my boyfriend also gained weight.

That’s a rude thing to point out…

This is true, we both gained some, but we are aware and we are now managing it and as of last week we actually dropped some pounds. It’s not that she commented on it, it is the very insensitive way she said it, considering she is not the lean type either. This weekend we didn’t go to their place… I just don’t like the hustle, and it is annoying to get home and have so little time left to prepare for the next week. It stresses me out knowing that I will have to do so much stuff in a few hours. I was talking to her today and she said that considering we had 3 days off we should have visited them at least for a few hours, and then saying “but, you do whatever you want, I am not going to tell you what to do”…

Some moms just love a good guilt trip!

Woman, you literally told me what we should have done. She said that my BF did not eat what she prepared the other time we were there, mind you I already told him she said we were fatsos. He ate the day before he just didn’t want to eat the same thing again, and the food was pretty high in fat (and as I said, we are trying to lose weight). She also made a comment about how he dresses… that he doesn’t dress nice when he comes to her house (not like my brother… I don’t know why she is compering them). My boyfriend just dressed casually and comfy, when we go somewhere nice he dresses appropriately but in this case we are really going to the boondocks, who cares what he dresses like.

The hits just keep on coming!

She also has a problem with how my BF treats his mother (they both have a very complicated relationship that is a whole can of worms). LSH is that he was raised by his grandparents – because his parents divorced when he was a few months old. He is kind of rude to his mom but they are just that kind of people, his mother doesn’t really care about him and he doesn’t really care about her. I think she is projecting onto us some stuff that literally doesn’t have anything to do with her. I am just so annoyed by this whole situation, I know it sounds childish but it is getting on my nerves, considering I am a pretty sensitive person. I have decided to “ween” on my weekend trips how, and start only going for a few hours once every other weekend and then see where it goes from there.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a sister who canceled a family dinner after realizing she’d been the only one putting in effort for years.

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another reader has been there…

And this Reddit user nailed it.

Can you really blame her for feeling this way and finally deciding to take action about it?

I don’t think so!

Even if it happens to be your parents whom you’re quarreling with, you only put up with so much before you decide that enough is enough.

Good for her for taking a stand!

Her mom just can’t seem to help herself when it comes to insulting her and her boyfriend.