A Woman Sets Boundaries For A Rescue Dog Due To Safety Concerns, But Her Husband Thinks She Is Being Unfair

Pets need a safe and comfortable environment to feel secure.

In this story, a woman struggles to deal with their rescue dog that has a history of aggression and has attacked their older dog multiple times.

When she refused to let the rescue dog sleep on their bed, her husband accused her of being unfair.

He thinks both their dogs deserve to be treated equally, while she wants to protect their older dog’s safe space.

Now, that’s a tough spot to be in. Let’s check out the full details below.

AITA for not refusing to allow rescue dog on bed I rescued a dog from Romania in 2021. She has always been a challenge, but can also be very sweet. For context, I did not want another dog as we have a dog we have had since he was a puppy who is now 12. Since adopting the rescue, our older dog has been unsettled and she has attacked him various times. She also has sleeping issues. She can wake up very violently and tries to attack whoever is around her.

This woman didn’t agree to let the rescue dog sleep on their bed.

My older dog sleeps between my husband and me on our bed and always has. The rescue typically sleeps downstairs, but recently, she has been wandering upstairs and trying to sleep on our bed. I am strongly against this. I want my older dog to feel that his bed is a safe space where he can fully relax. He does not need to be on edge like he normally is when she is near him.

Her husband thought she was being unfair.

My husband wants the rescue to sleep on our bed as she sleeps on his side. He is between the rescue and me and the other dog. He thinks it is unfair that I am unhappy with it. It causes problems during the night when she suddenly jumps on.

She noticed that the rescue wanted to assert its dominance over their older dog.

Also, we have two daughters. They are adults who can make their own decisions on whether or not to let her in. They both have double beds. The rescue is more than welcome to sleep there if she wants someone to sleep with. She chooses not to. I believe she just wants to assert dominance.

Now, her husband thinks she’s being a jerk and is biased towards their older dog.

My husband thinks I am being a jerk and showing bias to my older dog. He says I have never really connected with the rescue in the same way. He believes my refusal to allow her on the bed is wrong. Am I the jerk for putting my foot down here?

Okay, that’s a tough situation! It feels like OP’s husband is making her choose between their older dog and the rescue dog.

In my opinion, though, safety should always come first, especially since the rescue can be aggressive and violent at times.

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It makes sense that she wants her older dog to feel secure. Do you agree with this?

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another YTA.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s some sound advice.

Finally, don’t give in to this, says this one.

When animals don’t get along, you have to set clear boundaries.

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