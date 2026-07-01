A Woman Tried To Comfort A Young Girl Crying In A Public Park, But The Girl Told Her To Leave Her Alone

Sometimes, all you can do is offer a helping hand…

And if someone doesn’t take it, you can take comfort in knowing that you tried your best…

Even if it’s a young kid that you tried to assist.

In today’s story, a woman talked about trying to help a young girl who was upset and alone…but the kid wasn’t having it.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA leaving a crying kid alone? “I (22f) do my regular run 8-ish in the evening every day around the perimeter of a park and its usually pretty crowded because the kids are on their summer holidays.

This is odd…

But a couple days back it was pretty empty except for this one girl (I think she was 6?) and she didn’t look like she was in obvious distress but looked like she had been crying. I approach her and ask her if she’s okay and nods and I ask her if she’s alone and she nods again. I ask her if she wants to call her mum or dad and she says no she’s playing.

Whatever you say!

I ask her again if she wants me to walk her home and she grows angry and screams at me to leave her alone and runs off into the park. I obviously don’t want her to feel uncomfortable so I carry on with my run. I come back I tell my mum and boyfriend and while my boyfriend feels I did the right thing my mum said I shouldn’t have left her alone under any circumstance. AITA for leaving her alone?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who is irate after she gave a group leader money for her daughter’s lunch, only to have him pocket the cash and ask all of the kids to pay their own way.

And this is what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

This Reddit user said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This person shared their thoughts.

And another reader spoke up.

Well, she tried…

And that’s probably more than a lot of people would do.

It sounds like she didn’t do anything wrong…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who abandoned their own D&D campaign when their friends stopped paying attention.