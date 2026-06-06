A Workplace Feedback Conversation Sparks Disagreement Over Customer Service Style

It’s always weird to get blindsided by things that you legitimately had no idea you were doing.

And it’s even more bizarre when this happens at your place of employment when you think you’re doing a bang-up job…but that’s clearly not the case.

Talk about getting confused!

A worker at a buffet wrote the story below and talked about why some news they got from their boss just didn’t compute…at all…

Check out what she had to say.

Customers keep complaining about my attitude, but I’m not trying to have one. “I’m a 19,f, buffet server, and about an hour ago my boss texted me saying I “need to do better” and that she’s going to talk to me directly about being more polite to customers because apparently there were several complaints about me last weekend.

Hmmm, this sounds weird…

The thing is I genuinely feel like I do try. I’m constantly moving, refilling drinks, clearing plates, checking on tables, dealing with side work, and trying to keep up when it’s busy. I’m not standing around ignoring people.

Maybe she just doesn’t realize how her attitude looks to other people.

I’m starting to wonder if it’s just the way I come across. I’ve been told before that I can look serious or sound blunt even when I’m not mad and I’m not trying to be rude. When I’m busy or stressed, I get really focused and I’m wondering if customers take that as me having an attitude and what to do about this situation.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Readers shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person shared a story.

And this reader weighed in.

Well, that’s a real head-scratcher.

I remember one time an assistant manager complained about me when I worked at a restaurant as a teenager and I honestly had absolutely no idea what they were talking about.

Things like that mess with your head!

But I guess all you can do is try to work on it and get to the bottom of the issue.

A little self-reflection is never a bad thing, right?