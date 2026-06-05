After Constant Criticism and Yelling From Multiple Managers, One Employee Finally Walks Away

Yes, every job has its own challenges.

And sometimes, just getting through the day is a pretty big challenge.

But we all do our best to power through and make it to the end of the day!

That’s why, when things at work get too complicated, too difficult, and too ridiculous, sometimes it’s best to get the hell out of there!

In this story, a worker explained why they decided it was time to hit the road after they had to deal with an annoying boss.

Check out what happened!

Last straw: Written up for following manager’s orders – twice! “Years ago I worked as a “Database Specialist”, which is a fancy title for someone who does simple data entry, for a brand new company whose product was internet based.

It can be exciting to be in on something from Day One.

When I say “brand new”, I mean that when I was hired (first employee in my department, after the Mgr and Asst mgr), the company had just moved into their new office from the owner/president’s basement. Brand spanking new. My job was simple. Companies from all over the US would fax us their information (that changed daily) every day. The fax would show up on the Mgr’s computer, she would distribute the faxes to the Asst mgr and me, and keep some for herself. We would enter the information into our database, which could then be searched by any of our subscribers on our website. Fast forward two years. The company and, hence, my department, have grown so much that we have had to move to a larger office space. There are now 8 other people doing the same job I am, 7 of whom I have trained. (I have, in fact, written the training manual.)

Don’t you just love it when things work out!

I love my job, and I am an excellent employee (if I do say so myself). Of the 200 or so faxes that we get in every day, I enter over 100 of them, including all of the “difficult” ones. I do this in the same amount of time that it takes my 8 other team members and the 2 managers to do the other 100 or so. But, far from minding, I love doing it. Until…

There always has to be some kind of complication…

Apparently, Asst Mgr got it into his head that he should rightfully be Mgr, and sets out to accomplish this goal. The way he goes about it is to write programs for the computer, which he somehow thinks will get him promoted into Mgr’s job (don’t ask me how, as Mgr built the database, has been with the company since it was in the basement, and is personal friends with the owner/president). In order to have the time to do this, he starts handing me most of his work. I don’t mind, I think its fun, so I add it to my workload without complaint. Mgr sees this as a threat to her position (again, don’t ask me why), so she calls me into her office for a “chat”. I am informed that the work Asst Mgr has been giving me is “above my pay grade”, and that I’m not allowed to do it anymore. I agree that I will not, but explain that it has been given to me by my boss. She says she will handle him.

Stuck in the middle…

Less than an hour later, Asst Mgr gives me some of his work to do. I tell him that I have been told by Mgr that I can’t do it anymore. He gets irate, and starts yelling at me (in front of the whole department) and telling me “I am your boss and I’m telling you to do it!” I again explain that I can’t. So he writes me up for insubordination! Naturally, I go to Mgr and explain what happened. She says she’ll take care of it.

This is ridiculous…

Next day, repeat. Another good screaming at, another write up. I go to Mgr again. Same story, she’ll “take care of it”. Somehow, I don’t believe her. So I go to the owner/president (who I know, since its a small company, and he’s always very friendly and chatty around the office and keeps telling us at company meetings that he has an open door policy). I explain what’s been happening. He gets a “deer in the headlights” look, and starts stammering. The gist of the stammering was, basically, “What do you want me to do about it?” So I thank him, go straight to Accounting (we didn’t have an HR department), grab a blank piece of paper and write “I quit”. I sign and date it, and go home, never to return. Because, screw that! ( Also because I was barely 23).”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a grocery store employee who is fed up after months of going above and beyond for no monetary return.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

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And another individual asked a question.

How annoying was that situation?

You gotta feel for people who have jobs where things aren’t exactly what they seem…

Because that can get really old in a hurry!

Good on them for taking the plunge and leaving a toxic workplace.

They were getting pulled in all kinds of different directions at once!