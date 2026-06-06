An Entitled Shopper Mistook a Top-Tier Military Pilot for a Retail Security Guard

People love a man in uniform…

But that doesn’t mean they’re always gonna get the uniform right!

Some of the funniest stories on Reddit are the ones from people who get mistaken for someone else in public, and this one is no excpetion.

The fella you’re about to hear form wrote not one, but two stories below and talked about how his military uniform was mistaken for something else during his time in the service.

Check out what he had to say!

Military Misunderstanding. “When I was a Commander in the Royal Navy I was with a few others in Scotland. We had been in Rosyth (East coast of Scotland) and were going to Faslane (Submarine base on the west coast). We were in uniform (dark blue jersey with rank slides on, white shirt, black tie black trousers) and stopped midway to grab a coffee.

Some people have no situational awareness…

My mate was getting one for me so I was just waiting around, looking at the shop etc when a bloke came up to me and said ” Excuse me, where’s the cashpoint (ATM)?” I said “I’m sorry, I don’t know”. Well why would I? I was just another one of the many people taking a break. I was a bit taken aback when he said ” You’re a security guard. How long have you been working here?” Good to know that my (then) 25 years of service for my country was fully appreciated.

But wait, there’s more!

Also reminds me of traveling to the USA with my boss in the 1990s. We had flown to DC in civvies but got changed into uniform at Dulles for the short hop to Virginia Beach. We had some time to waste so we’re having a beer in the airport and some ladies started chatting to us and asked if we were pilots. Of course we confirmed that we were! We asked them where they we were going, and it was also Virginia Beach. We told them we hoped they’d have a good flight as we’d be their pilots for the trip, but we were going to have another couple of drinks before we took off. They looked genuinely alarmed and scuttled off, probably to complain to someone about their pilots getting angry.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person chimed in.

And another reader shared their thoughts.

Mistaken identity is always fun, don’t you think?

Well, at least when it doesn’t happen to you!

You can say that again!

It sounds like he has to deal with this kind of stuff all the time…