An Upstairs Neighbor Kept Him Awake All Night—Until He Accidentally Unleashed the Ultimate Morning Payback

Living in an apartment comes with some annoyances, including having to hear your neighbors walking around and closing doors.

What would you do if your upstairs neighbor were walking loudly and slamming doors every evening just after the time you fell asleep?

That is what was happening to the guy in this story, so the next morning, while doing the laundry, he made sure that the dryer door was slammed extra hard, returning the loud favor to his sleeping neighbor.

Sure, it might be petty, but it made this guy feel so good. Of course, this is not a good idea as it would annoy other neighbors and potentially escalate a conflict, but you can certainly understand why he did it.

Read through the full story to get all the details.

Apartment life – loud neighbor accidental petty revenge for disturbing my sleep. For about a week, filled with anxiety, I can’t shut my mind off and I’ve only been getting 4 or less hours of sleep a night. Insomniac.

Loud neighbors can make life miserable, sometimes.

FINALLY, last night, I accidentally fell asleep in the couch. I was awakened by the neighbor’s “heavy hoofing” upstairs and their typical slammed door. It was only about 9:45pm and he does that every single time he comes and goes. I decided I’ll go to bed where I won’t hear him stomp up the stairs.

Is he being intentionally loud, or are the floors and walls just thin?

As I was drifting off, the neighbor came back and his stomping noise and (I swear he moves furniture or something) woke me up again. I drifted off again, and I heard loud voices, bathroom flushes, closing doors, all above my bedroom.

Escalating problems with the neighbors like this rarely end well.

Who has a party in their bedroom? I mean, I figured maybe the guys were gaming or something. Drifted off, loud noise wake me up. Again and again until about 2 am. I woke up at 6:45am. And thought about slamming doors, but then, that was too petty.

I can certainly see how this would be satisfying, but it will only make things worse in the long run.

But….when I started to do laundry at 7am, I accidentally slammed the washer door. About 10 minutes later, I heard the heavy hoofer upstairs. Ooops, I guess I woke him up. Sorry not sorry.

Living in an apartment building comes with many challenges, and noisy neighbors are among the worst. That being said, intentionally being loud to get back at them won’t work in the long run. Plus, it might upset your other neighbors.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a delivery driver whose complaint about driveways left neighbors in a rift.

Read on to see what a commenter had to say about this situation.

Now this would really make everyone mad.

While it is 100% understandable why someone would do this type of thing, it really isn’t the smart move. Revenge like this only tends to escalate the conflict and cause more problems over time.

Perhaps he could have just asked his upstairs neighbor to keep it down rather than going for revenge? Or even consider having some type of soundproofing installed if that is an option. This is just going to make things worse.