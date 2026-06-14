Annoying Band Members Refuse to Let a Deserving Member Direct the Group, So He Quits Over Feeling Undervalued

How annoying is it when you know you deserve a position but your fellow members don’t think like that?!

This user shares how he was a part of a band and deserved to be on the directing position but wasn’t elected for it.

Check out the full story.

AITA for wanting to quit my university music group after being passed over for leadership again? I’m 21M and part of a university music group that runs almost like a small business. We do paid gigs, split some money among members, and save the rest for group expenses like repairs, rentals, and socials. We also have merch and a decent following on campus, so this is not just some casual club.

This is where things get bitter…

I’ve been in the group for 4 years and have been a musician for about 10. I’m not the best musician there, but I am one of the most committed. I show up to basically everything, help teach, give people rides, and fill in wherever needed. Our board has four positions: Director, Internal Director, External Director, and Secretary. In reality, only our current director, “Joe,” does most of the work. The secretary, “Daniela,” is barely involved because she joined another band and plans to leave our group. The internal director, “Avery,” helps here and there but rarely takes initiative.

He explains how all the roles in the band work!

The external director, “Carl,” is involved in several other groups and clearly puts this one on the back burner. Last year, Joe and I were both considered for director, and he got it. I accepted that and kept helping. Recently, Joe asked me for advice on how the group should improve next year since he’s graduating and I’m staying. We had wanted to record an album this year, but it fell through because the rest of the board did not care enough to push it.

He had some suggestions for the band…

I had written drafts and proposals, but they were denied because I’m not on the board. Joe asked what I would change, so I gave him a serious plan: restructure leadership, make responsibilities clearer, and choose leaders based on qualifications instead of just current board preference. He agreed with a lot of it and even agreed that Carl probably should not stay on the board. He asked who I thought should be on next year’s board. I recommended a few people, including myself. I felt I had a fair shot because I actually do have leadership experience.

UH OH…

I’ve been captain of multiple soccer teams, ran a small business during COVID, worked as a project planner in two organizations, helped develop our group’s website, and currently work in accounting. The two people he picked have never held leadership roles before. Then Joe announced next year’s picks and chose Avery and Carl, while leaving me out completely. His reason was that they are better musicians than I am. That may be true, but it still hurt because it feels like my commitment, reliability, and actual leadership experience meant nothing.

He’s so done with them…

Because of that, I’m planning to quit. I already backed out of our next two gigs and told them to use one of my subs. Some friends said it would hurt the group because I help teach and provide rides. I feel guilty, but also really hurt and done with this. AITA for wanting to quit?

YIKES! That sounds awful!

Why would they not consider him at all?

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Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows this group has a flawed selection policy.

This user gives this guy a reality check about himself.

This user knows the director of the group needs to be chosen wisely!

This user thinks this guy needs to see what he wants out of this arrangement.

This user knows there’s a gap here!

Somebody needs to make a choice for themselves!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who rejects a low contract offer and leaves the company instead.