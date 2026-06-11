‘You’ve Known Her 2 Months’: Bachelor Party Guest’s Honest Warning Blows Up the Whole Trip

Asking a close friend for honest feedback and then shutting down when you get it is a situation most people have been on one side of at some point.

A man at a bachelor party weekend found himself in a one-on-one conversation with his closest friend, who revealed he was planning to propose to someone he’d only been dating for two and a half months.

His friend asked for input, so he delivered. The feedback was honest, delivered with care, and grounded in genuine concern for someone he’s known for years.

But his friend stopped smiling mid-conversation, dropped the topic, and spent the rest of the trip not talking to him. The silence has continued ever since.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for telling my friend not to get engaged? I (25M) just recently went on a bachelor party trip a few days ago to celebrate one of my friend’s upcoming weddings. The six of us had an amazing time and spent the whole weekend bonding and enjoying ourselves. One of the topics that came up late at night was the status of all the groom’s relationships.

So they all start discussing the details.

One of my closest friends (25M) has been dating his girlfriend for about two and a half months. Since he started dating, we haven’t really seen him at all aside from a few hangouts. He even mentioned to us that this weekend away at the party was the first day in those two and a half months that he had not seen his girlfriend in person or spent time with her.

He soon reveals he’s looking to take the relationship to the next level.

The next day, he and I had a deep one-on-one conversation about his girlfriend, and he revealed to me that he intends to propose and is shopping for a ring. For context, he and his girlfriend met as friends about a year before they started dating through their church, and they are both very religious.

To him, engagement was a no-brainer.

He told me they have aligned goals and ideas about marriage, family, kids, and their careers, and that they have both met each other’s parents, who support the idea of them getting married.

But this man is honest about his doubts.

However, when he asked for my input, I honestly told him that while this is amazing and I’m so happy for him, getting engaged so quickly — despite their shared ideology and conflict resolution strategies — is incredibly risky. I rather bluntly mentioned that two and a half months is barely enough time to really get a good, diverse picture of a partner, and that there is no harm in waiting. I said this because I care for him deeply and don’t want him to get hurt.

His friend didn’t appreciate his candor.

As soon as I said this, the smile left his face and he dropped the topic. For the rest of the party he refused to talk to me, and I haven’t heard from him since despite reaching out. AITA for being so blunt or too opinionated?

Some people just want to hear what they want to hear.

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Redditors chime in.

This user points out that if his friend didn’t want the truth, he shouldn’t have asked.

Ironically, his friend’s reaction only proved his point about the maturity factor.

Some people only have one speed, and that’s fast.

Honesty is important — even if it’s not what the other person wants to hear.

Getting asked for your opinion and then being frozen out for giving it is one of those friendship dynamics that’s hard to navigate from any angle.

He knows that he only had good intentions for his friend, but his buddy seemed to think he was acting in malice. Many redditors agreed that proposing only after a couple months wasn’t a smart idea.

It’s clear all his friend wanted was validation, not the truth.

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