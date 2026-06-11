Bachelor Trip Refund Drama Breaks Out After Groomsman Backs Out for Another Wedding

Most people understand that commitments come with responsibilities.

This groom thought everyone was on the same page after his groomsmen agreed to attend his bachelor trip and paid their share months in advance.

Then one member of the group accepted a role in another wedding and suddenly needed to back out.

Now he’s asking for his money back, even though someone else will have to absorb the cost.

That has left the groom wondering whether he should refund the money or stick to the original agreement.

Read on to see what happened next.

AITA for not wanting to refund one of my groomsmen for backing out of the Bach trip for my wedding One of my groomsmen backed out of the Bach trip for my wedding, and now he wants his money back because he is a groomsmen in a different wedding the same time I planned our trip. Everyone agreed on the date for the trip and everyone paid their part months ago. He had a save the date for the other wedding for 2 months but didn’t get asked to be a groomsmen until a few weeks ago. He wants his money back because he doesn’t want to pay for a trip he’s not going on which to a certain point is understandable but on the contrary it puts me in a crappy situation either having to cover his portion or ask the others to pay a little more.

He’s confused about how to handle it.

My fiancé and I both booked and set up everything for the trip and paid it upfront. My issue is the principle of committing to something and having to back out is his problem and now he wants it to be mine or the rest of the groups problem. He said asked me what I would do in his shoes and I told him I’d take the hit for having to back out of a commitment and the rest of the group agrees with me. Should I send him his money back and take the hit/ask the group to split his portion or not? AITA?

Yikes! What a tough spot to put someone in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a professor who missed a major funding deadline after they told their graduate student to leave them alone.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit would respond.

According to this reader, the guy chose not to go.

This is so true!

Yes! It did seem like a typo for “beach trip.”

Here’s a great question.

The groom probably needs to let this one go.

People back out of trips all the time, and someone usually ends up eating the cost when it happens.

But at the same time, it’s hard to ignore why this friend cancelled in the first place.

He backed out because he decided another wedding mattered more than a commitment he had already made.

While he’s not wrong for choosing it, it does say a lot about where the groom’s wedding landed on his priority list.