Working in customer service isn’t for everyone. While you may have bright moments with sweet, wonderful and memorable customers, sometimes customers are memorable for all the wrong reasons.

Imagine working as a teller at a bank, and you’re busy helping customers both inside the bank and at the drive up. What would you do if an older woman at the drive up didn’t seem to understand what you were asking her and then seemed to think she knew more than you? Would you keep the customer service smile plastered to your face, or would you make sure she knew that she wasn’t smarter than you?

In this story, one teller was in this situation, and she did both. She kept her cool while also putting the customer in her place.

Let’s read all about it.

Making sure people aren’t having their money stolen makes me the worst human being ever. I work as a teller at a rather well known branch in my state. The day this happened, we were rather busy, as we only have three teller windows. To add to this, we are also the drive-through tellers, and have to bounce between customers in the lobby and outside. This Old Lady was in the drive-through. I have a quick glance in the tube before I greet the customers, so I can verify what we’re doing.

Here’s how the interaction started.

Me – Welcome, were we just cashing this today? OL – blank stare Me – seeing another piece of paper Oh, you’re depositing? OL – blank stare

She finally found out what the customer needed.

Me – realising it was a post-it Oh, nevermind, I… OL – I JUST WANT IT CASHED So I go back to my computer, and see we have a cheque for $1,000. But her note is for 3 $100 bills and 2 $50 bills. Me – Ma’am, since I’m not familiar with you, and you’re cashing for a large amount, would you send through your license for ID?

She had a followup question.

OL – blank stare followed by sigh Me – Thank you so much. Also, I see you only specified for $400, did you not mind how you got the rest back? OL – glaring WHAT? Me – You only specified how you wanted $400 back, so…

The old lady didn’t understand.

OL – I WANT YOU TO GIVE ME A THOUSAND DOLLARS! Me – fed up at this point I know that ma’am, how did you want to other $600 back, or do you not care? She confirms she doesn’t care about the remainder, sends her license through, and I get her taken care of. At this point the line is growing, and I want her gone. Me – Ok, that’s coming back out, have a great day.

The old lady had another question.

OL – How do I close my account? Me – … You’ll need to come in and speak to someone about it. OL – WHAT?! Me – You would need to speak with a banker.

The old lady thought she was wiser.

OL – Well, what if I just wrote a cheque out for the full amount and deposited it at another bank? Hm? smug face Me – You could do that, but there’s a difference between a closed account and an empty one. That’s just a good way to get hit with fees. OL – starts sputtering and gearing up for a melt down Me – Ok ma’am, have a great day and a fantastic weekend! mute

That does sound like a rather frustrating interaction.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hardware store employee who lost his cool with customers wandering around after closing time.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person points out the importance of checking ID.

A bank employee shares her experience.

This person thinks some banks are greedy.

If the old woman wanted to close her account, why didn’t she just say that to begin with? She could just park her car and come inside the bank and be done with it.

It definitely sounds stressful trying to deal with customers inside the bank and at the drive up window at the same time. That doesn’t seem very practical.

OP certainly seemed to handle the situation well, and her response to the old lady about what would happen if her account were empty instead of actually closed was the perfect comeback, and the truth.

Some customers can be pretty annoying.