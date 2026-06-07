Boarding School Allows Students to Sleep In Once, but They Push the Privilege to Its Limits

Boarding schools are known for their strict rules, and kids who attend these schools are known for trying to get around them.

That was what happened to the person in this story when the school had a rule that the students had to get breakfast by 8:30 AM, even on their one day per week when they could sleep in.

So, the students went down to the cafeteria and loaded up on all the food, then brought it back to their dorm to enjoy it at their leisure. Not surprisingly, after this, the school updated the rules to stop it from happening again.

Boarding school allows sleeping in once, not twice. It happened in the late 60’s, when my father was in a boarding school.

Strict schools can still be good.

The conditions were rather strict: he would only go out once a week, between noon and 6 p.m on sundays. Needless to say he didn’t really like the school, so he was one of the first trying to have fun.

Breakfast at 8:30 AM isn’t sleeping in that long.

Sleeping in was also a rare occurence, and God knows why it was allowed the Saturday of the compliance. They could stay in beds for how long they wanted the morning, at the condition the pupils would take their breakfast before 8:30.

Ok, where are they going with this?

This is where the malicious compliance starts. He was upset because the sleep in was effectively denied, my dad and his roomates noticed they “could take their breakfast… but it was nowhere mentioned they had to eat it at the cafeteria. Cut to the morning and they all get to the cafeteria with suitcases, at 7:30.

You know this rule is going to get an update.

Upon arriving they open them, and start pouring plates, fruits, forks, spoons, drinks, etc in the suitcases. Then they come back to their room and start eating. Of course they were not unnoticed, and other pupils start imitating them.

The school won’t let this type of thing continue.

Soon the whole school has raided the cafeteria and there is nothing left but tables and confused adults. And this is why a second sleep-in was never allowed.

This is pretty funny, but it was likely a one-time thing. I’m sure the school made a rule to ensure kids were in the cafeteria from then on.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Read on to see what the people in the comments thought of this story.

This person found a way around strict rules, too.

Sometimes you have to follow the letter of the law to get around the spirit of the law. Even if they were only able to get away with this once, I’m sure it was well worth the effort.

Kids are always trying to get around the rules, and in this case, they succeeded.