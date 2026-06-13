Bride and Groom End Up Planning Their Own Wedding After Planner Fails to Deliver

Bridging cultural differences can be tough when planning a wedding.

This bride and her wedding planner were not seeing eye to eye, so much so that the planner even pushed the bride to tears. When the wedding day came, most of the tasks were completed by the bride herself.

Read the full story below.

My wedding was great but not thanks to my planner I live in Germany but come from a tropical country where people normally have big weddings. For various reasons, it made sense for me and my hubby to have it in Germany. The planning started six months before the wedding. Because I work, I decided to get a wedding planner who had good reviews and, from what I saw, seemed competent. Upon meeting her, she also seemed like the typical German woman who would get things done. I had already done a lot of the work, finding vendors to meet my budget, so the work that was left for her was finding a florist and handling the decoration (which was part of her service), plus organizing everything on the day. My wedding was not big, fewer than 50 people, but I had a vision in mind. I communicated this multiple times, also with pictures.

The wedding planner made the bride cry.

Three months passed, and I felt like things were not moving in the direction I would have liked. One month before the wedding, we had a decoration trial with my husband, which consisted of her bringing candles and some napkins and asking us to put it together. Since we don’t have a clue about decorating, we tried our best. At that moment, she also made a distasteful comment about my flower arrangement choice (because it was, to the German eye, way too much). This made me cry, to be honest. During the appointment, she seemed to be making jokes about not needing to have more work put into her. The guy from the venue seemed to have more decoration ideas than her. I had been talking to her about the decoration of the “dance hall” for months; she just said, “It’s not possible, so don’t get any hopes up.” She also did the place cards for us and the welcome sign, which had the aesthetics of a ’90s Word project.

The bride and groom ended up doing the wedding design themselves.

Cut to the wedding day: everything was beautiful because my husband and I designed it ourselves, but it wasn’t free of mistakes. Even though the planner was there and we had talked about the timing of everything, it still seemed unorganized, but we let it pass. Anyway, I didn’t know if this was just some cultural difference between what I know from wedding planners in my country, who make a simple room into a wonderland. This was just a little rant that needed to get off my chest. I don’t understand how she has good reviews or how she has a business in decorating. We still had a nice wedding and day despite everything.

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This is why you need a wedding planner who gets your vibe.

Let’s read other people’s opinions about this.

This makes sense.

This user has something to say.

A valid idea.

Here’s a fair perspective.

And lastly, another one takes the bride’s side.

Wedding planners are supposed to make weddings easier, not harder.

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