Bride Considers Uninviting Her Mother and Sister After Ongoing Bullying During Wedding Planning

Some families really don’t get the meaning of being a “family”.

This bride shares how her mother and sister ruined her wedding and made things difficult for her.

Check out the full story!

AITAH for uninviting my mum from my wedding I 33F am due to be married in September, for some back context I have 2 older sisters, one 40 and one 43. The 43 year old I have barely spoken to in 5 years and when I had a massive accident 3 years ago she never even bothered to message.

They’ve had some tension since the beginning…

I have my 40 yo sister as my maid of honor and my best friend of 9 years as a bridesmaid. This caused multiple issues within my family as both my eldest sister and mother believed she had a right to be a bridesmaid. Recently we went on my hendo abroad, this was me, both sisters, my mum, my best friend and 3 aunts. I hadn’t actually invited my eldest sister however my mum paid for her to go so I didn’t want the awkwardness of uninviting her. During the hendo we had a great first day, me and my best friend were the only two with Internet which meant we arranged all of the taxis. For some context my mum has difficulty walking long distances and has a chair.

This is where things get weird…

My best friend learned how to put the chair up and down before the hendo to be helpful when we were taking taxis. During the first day everything was fine, there was a few mistakes from the company which organized the hendo but overall an amazing day. On the second day, my best friend, mum and 2 aunts ended up in the wrong location when taking an uber. Once they explained to the uber they wanted to go to the market the uber driver said this wasn’t possible and told them to leave. My mum asked a local how to get to the market and the local said it was 10 minutes away, my best friend checked Google maps which said a 40 minute walk. My mum proceed to start walking anyway.

UH OH…

Once it was realized they were going the wrong way my best friend ordered another uber to get to the market. Once they arrived my best friend help beginning to set up the chair, this was when my eldest sister came over and my best friend said “Great, you can help I need a minute” and told my aunts she was walking into the market to find me and my mom. We assumed all was fine, met up with my best friend then started to walk and meet the others. Once we got to my mum she was incredibly rude, saying she wasn’t being spoken to by my best friend how she was and that she was leaving and going home. I’d explained to my mum this was unfair as she was ruining my hen-do and my best friend tried to talk to my mum so they could discuss what was wrong.

Things got worse!

My mum refused, left the market taking both sisters and 1 aunt with her. Me and the others proceed to look around the market before we met back up with my MOH who said my mum was down in the cafe. Me and my best friend said we would walk down there while my MOH had a look at the market. When we got to the cafe there was a queue so we waited with the plan to get a table next to the rest of the hen party. However once they saw us they decided to pay their bill and leave not even speaking to us. Our next activity was a spa, we arrived (the other group had gone right there) and my mother proceeded to ignore both me and my best friend going as far as to sit away from us at the spa. We ignored this and just enjoyed ourselves as she refused to talk to us. Once we finished at the spa and went back to the apartments the plan was we would all go out for dinner as it was our last night, my eldest sister, mum and aunt all came up with an excuse not to come saying they were too ill.

They were all being so rude!

I’d said this was fine and understood so the rest of us went off again. The next day my mum, aunt and eldest sister were all saying how they had an “amazing” dinner the night before near the hotel despite having told us they were too ill, again I ignored this and carried on. We had a boat trip planned which was amazing however due to my mums disabilities she was only able to sit at the seats and not walk around the boat. Once we finished the boat trip, we was in a nice area for shopping as there was 8 of us we decided to split up 2 of my aunts went together, then me my MOH and best friend went together and lastly my mum, eldest sister and aunt went together. We thought this was a good idea as there was certain shops I wanted to go and we didn’t have tons of time.

It goes on and on!

Once we finished shopping we all met up and my mum had a huge issue just generally making snip comments and acting rude. I told my best friend to swap places and id take the taxi with my mum. This is where it all went downhill fast, in the Taxi my mum started shouting she had spent no time with me, how id picked an “outsider” over her and saying that the “outsider” shouldn’t be in the wedding. I told my mum to stop or if she had a huge issue she wouldn’t be coming to the wedding as my best friend wasn’t an outsider to me. I’d explained she had ruined my hen party with her attitude all weekend and to stop it. My mum blew, saying my father wouldn’t be walking me down the isle, that the dress was no longer mine, that I was selfish ect. Once we arrived back to the apartment my best friend was waiting at the gate. I’d gotten out of the car (by this point id cried about 7 times) and said to my best friend let’s go I need a minute. My mum proceed to scream after me saying I was a “selfish ***** and would never have my dress back” once again I was left walking away crying. Some time and drama later it was out last dinner so me, my MOH, best friend and 2 aunts went to dinner literally next to McDonald’s where they were. My phone started calling it was my dad, id said to the table I wasn’t answering as he would shout down the phone so my MOH answered. Long and behold his shouting down the phone that the others are locked out ect and where are we.

That’s INSANE!

She explains we was next door and they never tried calling us. After some time my eldest sister came and got the keys and once we finished dinner we walked back to get our bags. My mum was by the gate, me and my best friend again tried talking but she told us to “f off I don’t want to talk to you” My mum also said how we had to make our own way home from the airport once we landed – for back information me and my best friend don’t even live in the same country as my family. Multiple hours later of my mum ignoring us, we landed back in their home country and the taxi picked us up. The taxi driver asked how the weekend was and my mum made a comment “it was awful the worst weekend of my life”. This made my MOH blow, she basically said she couldn’t believe the way my mum acted the whole weekend and that she was beyond disappointed in her behavior and how she planned to leave us stuck at the airport. At this time my eldest sister got involved at tried to hit my MOH

Things got worse!

My mum shouted back basically screaming at me asking where mine and my best friends stuff is within the house as we wasn’t stepping foot inside. I told my mum to stop being childish and I would be getting our stuff. My mum planned to leave me and my best friend on the side of the road outside their house at 3am with no way to get to the next airport which would take us both home. Id begged my dad at 3am crying asking he let us in and we would speak in the morning to sort it all – this wasn’t allowed by my mum. Luckily the taxi driver offered to drive me, my MOH and best friend to stay the night at my MOH and she would then drive us to the airport. Since this happened she hasn’t apologized, said to my dad his not allowed to speak to me and made up multiple lies. My MOH called my father the morning after saying he should come listen to my side and drive us to the airport.

She’s still questioning the whole situation!

He refused. Since then I’ve said my eldest sister will not be coming to my wedding (she wound up the whole situation all weekend) and that my mother is not invited as I cant trust her not to pull this stunt on my wedding day as she is upset my eldest sister isn’t a bridesmaid. AITAH?

That sounds like a horrible experience!

Why would her own family act like that?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.

Let’s find out how people on Reddit reacted to this one.

This user understands that the sister needs to get uninvited.

This user thinks this woman would need security on her wedding.

Exactly! This user knows the mother needs to be left out from the wedding.

This user thinks the problem here is way deeper.

This user suggests not contacting the family again!

Somebody needs to establish some boundaries here!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.