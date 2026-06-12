Bride Starts Out With 8 Bridesmaids, but by the Wedding Day Only One Is Left Amid Ongoing Drama

Weddings are exciting, but they can also be a lot of work and cause a lot of stress. Sometimes, the bride ends up going a little crazy and causing drama between her and her best friends.

The bride in this story started out with 8 bridesmaids, but by the end of it, she only had one. The writer of the story explains what happened to all the different bridesmaids and why they either got kicked out of the bridal party or left of their own accord.

When 7 people have to leave a wedding party you know that they all have one thing in common. The bride, and it is almost certainly going to be her fault that this happened. Read through the full story below to get all the wedding drama you can handle.

How the Bride Lost All 7 of Us 👀🪷✨ Please keep in mind that all of this information is directly from the bride; except for my story~ A bridesmaid story 🪷✨

It is completely understandable not to want to travel while pregnant.

This bridesmaid found out she was pregnant 🎉 before booking a trip. She let the bride know that she didn’t feel comfortable traveling overseas as this is her first pregnancy and she’d like to stay in the country. The bride was not happy about this; she brought up her disappointments with this bridesmaid a few times saying someone else is still coming to the wedding even though they’re in the same trimester of their pregnancy.

Each time she brought it up I reassured her that though I understand her disappointment, the bridesmaid is still being reasonable as it’s her pregnancy. If she’s not comfortable then it’s perfectly valid. At that time I reassured her that it’s okay, she has other bridesmaids.

Wow, these ladies are dropping out fast.

2, 3, & 4. These bridesmaids dropped out pretty early. I don’t have any details as I don’t know them personally. The reasons given by the bride were events already in place for the date of the wedding and financial reasons. Number 4 was an argument, she didn’t go into details, but number 4 was the first bridesmaid to get booted. 5. This bridesmaid was a friend of the bride’s since back in university. The story is a little convoluted so I’ll do my best to stay on an appropriate timeline.

Drama between friends happens all the time.

This bridesmaid had just got engaged prior to our bride asking her to be a bridesmaid. They both had a mutual friend who is also getting married; the mutual and the bride had a bad fallout back in university – this mutual and this bridesmaid are still friends and are attending each other’s weddings. When our bride asked this bridesmaid to be one, it created conflict with the mutual and this bridesmaid uninvited our bride to her wedding and withdrew as a bridesmaid due to conflict with the bride over these issues.

Even her closest friend is dropping out.

6. This bridesmaid was the closest to the bride and had a long history of on and offs during their relationship over the years – based on stories the bride had shared with me. The last I spoke to the bride about this bridesmaid (only 2 months before the wedding) she was supposed to visit the bride but that didn’t end up happening. The only details I have are what the bride provided in our shared bridesmaid group chat as she didn’t reach out to me directly to speak about this one. It stated that she could not attend for personal reasons.

Let’s see what happened to this one.

7. Me! 🥹🌺 We know my story~ For the most part. I’ve made Pinterest boards and idea pages for her photoshoots. I helped support her through the loss of the bridesmaids. I built her a personal little makeup kit for the days of the wedding and offered to touch up her makeup as needed.

She is trying to help her with everything.

The last thing I helped with was to find themes and ask her preferences for the bachelorette which she replied to with “ick. I’ll just ask chatGPT lol” – this was the start of our fallout. I booked off time from work, bought the flight tickets, and paid for my reservation well in advance. The most important being the emotional support during all of these stressors that she consistently had regarding bridesmaids, her mom, her fiancé; things progressively got worse the closer we got to the wedding date – it wasn’t always like this.

Things are going downhill fast.

I visited the bride quite often in support of the wedding, however the last few trips didn’t go well. She had been erratic in her behaviors and quite rude. Anytime I would mention it she would speak on me triggering her and how she was uncomfortable with me making her feel a certain way. She claimed that I had not been supportive and that I’m causing drama by not accepting the toxic behavior.

The bride is not handling all the stress very well.

She wasn’t always like this. I wish I could provide more clarity but I genuinely don’t know what happened. We don’t live in the same city and communication through text became very different than in person. So, when the time came and she booted me, I chose to peacefully agree with the bride’s decision to remove me as a bridesmaid. Their retaliation afterwards was unnecessary.

There is just one who made it all the way to the wedding.

And that is the history of how this bride lost seven bridesmaids and how her only remaining bridesmaid is a foreign lady from Europe who is helping fill in the last spot~ No shade to the last bridesmaid though; she’s sweet 🌺✨

When one or two bridesmaids are kicked out of the party it might be there own fault. When 7 out of 8 of them are asked to leave, you know the problem is the bride herself. Sadly, this bride couldn’t see her own faults.

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Read on to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

This is exactly right. It is easy to see where the problem is.

Yeah, get out while you still can.

Yup, stay way away from this woman.

Her behavior is unacceptable.

He doesn’t want to admit that he is marrying a crazy person.

The one thing all these ladies had in common was the bride. There is really no doubt where the problem was.

Some people just can’t deal with stress, and planning a wedding can be very stressful. It seems like the bride in this story just kept blaming other people and kicking them out of the party until there was only one person left. You almost have to feel sorry for her, but I doubt she will have learned her lesson.

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