“It’s Not Your Day!”: Stressed Bride-to-Be Pushed to the Brink After Entitled Future Sister-in-Law Demands a Starring Role in the Wedding

Small family issues can sometimes affect big life moments.

This woman has been having problems with her soon-to-be sister-in-law, who recently moved in with her and her partner. She tries to be patient and understanding because her SIL has cognitive disabilities. But when her SIL asked to be part of her wedding, she had to be honest and tell her no.

This is quite an emotional family situation where OP had to choose between personal peace and family expectations. Indeed, wedding planning can really be stressful. Read the full story below.

AITA for not giving my future SIL a “special role” in my wedding? I (28F) have been having issues with my soon to be SIL (23F). She recently moved in with me and my partner (26M) due to a bad living situation. She has some cognitive disabilities, and I used to be a disability support worker. So I do understand her and try to be patient.

This woman tried to ask her sister-in-law to back off on the wedding preparations.

Recently, our family had a vow renewal for my MIL and step-FIL. My SIL kept trying to make it about herself, demanding certain photos and insisting she needed special roles. Myself, MIL and the MOH all spoke to her about backing off, but it didn’t really change anything. MIL and SIL are rebuilding their relationship. So when I bring things up, MIL brushes it off with “she doesn’t understand” or “she doesn’t mean it.” I get that, but it feels like everyone else just has to deal with it.

Her SIL was expecting that she would have a special role.

Now, my partner and I are getting married in 4 months. I’ve already been overwhelmed. I actually wanted to just go to the courthouse, but my partner said I deserve a proper day. Today, I was making bouquets and my SIL asked which one was hers. I said none, because she isn’t a bridesmaid. She said she “needs a special job,” and when I said she didn’t, she replied, “Well, I’m special, too. He’s my brother.”

She feels bad for her SIL, but she wants her wedding to be about her, not anyone else.

My partner supports me, but after this, I had a full emotional breakdown to a family friend, which is not like me at all. I feel like I’m not allowed to be important in my own wedding. I understand she struggles, but I don’t want to spend my wedding managing her expectations. I just want one day where I get to feel special. AITA?

Honestly, OP’s feelings are understandable given how overwhelming wedding planning already is. After all, every bride deserves to feel relaxed and special on her big day. Agreeing to give her SIL a special role might make the situation worse.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.

Let’s see how other online users reacted on Reddit.

This user shares some advice.

Here’s another thought.

A valid point.

Another person chimes in.

And lastly, plain and simple.

Protecting your own peace is also part of preparing for marriage.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.