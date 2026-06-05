Bride-to-Be’s Best Friend Says She Won’t Attend the Wedding if One Particular Guest Is Invited

Whatever happened to leaving things in the past…?

What a concept, right?

And when it comes to friend groups, you have to put your differences aside when it’s time to attend a wedding and there might be some bad blood between old flames there.

Because when it’s not your wedding, all you can do is grin and bear it and get through the day!

In today’s story, a woman talked about why she’s in a predicament because her friend is upset that her ex is also invited to her wedding.

What’s a bride to do…?

Check out what’s going on…

AITA for inviting both my best friend and her ex to my wedding? “I am getting married soon and I have run into a situation that is starting to stress me out a lot more than I expected, to the point where whenever I have free time I start feeling anxiety about it. I have a close group of friends, and my best friend has been part of that group since we were kids growing up in the same neighborhood. Years ago she dated one of the guys in our friend group.

Hey, people break up all the time…

They were together for about two years and broke up around six years ago. As far as I know it was not a dramatic breakup. No cheating or anything like that, they were just not compatible and went their separate ways. Since then we have all still seen each other at group gatherings, though less often over time. About 3 years ago my best friend started seeing someone new, and he is pretty strict about not being around exes at all. He believes there should be a clear line and that people need to pick a side instead of just staying friendly with everyone. When I started planning my wedding I was honestly worried about all the overlapping histories in the group. But when I invited people, everyone seemed fine with it other than one of my best friends.

Someone always has to make it about them…

Now my best friend has asked me to reconsider inviting her ex. She says her boyfriend is uncomfortable with it and that it puts her in a difficult position. She told me it is ultimately my choice, but if I invite him she will only come to the ceremony and not stay for the evening part. She also said that she would be deeply hurt because of my inconsideration. The thing is though her ex is someone I still consider a good friend. He has also helped me and my fiancee a lot while we were building our house and especially with contacts and practical stuff.

This is quite a dilemma…

And we’re friends for more than 5 years. It somehow feels wrong to leave him out when everyone else he knows is coming. I understand my best friend’s feelings, but I also feel like this is my wedding and I just want all the people I care about there. I do not want to pick sides over something that ended years ago. Now I am stuck and starting to feel like I am doing something wrong no matter what I decide. AITA for inviting everyone, including her ex, even if that means she might not fully attend?”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader had a lot to say.

This individual spoke up.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

And this reader weighed in.

If you ask me, her friend is being pretty selfish about this.

Suck it up and support your friend.

It’s her big day and all you can do is be on your best behavior and not make anything about yourself.

Get it? Got it? Good!

As if getting married wasn’t stressful enough, now she has to deal with this…