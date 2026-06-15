Her Maid of Honor Was Sick Right Before the Wedding — So the Bride Made a Difficult Request

Weddings are often very wildly expensive once-in-a-lifetime events that rely quite heavily on a lot of moving parts moving…well, correctly. For many, this day is expected to be a dream come true, and those people, sometimes not even just the bride and groom, react quite negatively if that turns out not to be the case.

How would you handle a vital member of the bridal party coming down sick the week of the ceremony? Then refusing to be responsible about her illness?

In this story, one woman recently shared her conundrum about this exact situation. It involves her maid of honor, who she really wants at her wedding, but she also doesn’t want anyone else at the wedding to get sick.

Here’s what happened.

AITAH for my maid-of-honor to wear a face mask at my wedding because she has a very sneezy cold?

I (28f) am getting married on Sunday.

Unfortunately, my best friend and maid-of-honor (28f) caught a really bad cold.

She promises she’s well enough to still be my MOH.

She’s concerned.

I love her and I want her there for my big day, but I’m concerned about the comfort of other attendees.

I asked her if she can wear a face mask.

She looked really bothered by it.

She did not like that idea at all.

She said aside from the sight of a mask cover half her face, she said the mask would make her too sweaty and gross.

She also said that sneezing in a face mask feels like she’s sneezing in her face.

She asked if I really really really really really really needed her to wear it.

This isn’t exactly a debatable topic.

She actually used 6 “reallys.”

I said please, and she said okay.

She’s been moping around all day.

Here’s some more context.

The wedding is outdoors, on the West Coast, in the middle of the day.

An environment less friendly to the transmission of airborne viruses.

But she’s very sneezy.

Am I being unreasonable? AITA?

The last thing you want is your special day becoming a super spreader event.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.

Let’s see if Reddit could offer any words of wisdom on this.

The comments were in pretty unanimous agreement.

Some suggested that the maid of honor sit this one out.

One person spoke from their own experience.

Another asked the important questions.

But one person boiled it down plain and simply.

“In sickness and in health” doesn’t apply to the Maid of Honor.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who is told to work a holiday without overtime pay, and how they ended up getting their money.