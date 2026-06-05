Brunch Drama: Hotel Staff Refuses to Serve an Aggressive Wedding Party Over Misdirected Entitlement

Folks…this story is gonna blow 12your mind!

And it’s also going to make you realize that some people out there are straight-up jerks!

The behavior of the people in this story is so appalling that it’s going to make you shake your head and possibly even shed a tear!

Check out what happened when a group of folks descended on a brunch that got ugly in a hurry.

Hang on tight!

The worst brunch ever. “When I was in college, which was a while ago, I worked as a server and bartender at the fine dining restaurant in a very, very, very fancy hotel next to my school. I actually really liked the job, especially as a bartender (big bar tabs). One of the things the hotel was known for was a very expensive Sunday “champagne brunch.” It was technically a buffet, but incredible, pretty much everything you could ever want.

Sounds like a pretty sweet gig…

It was awful as a server (lots of work for little to no tip since people felt like they were getting their own food, despite the server pouring coffee, juice, champagne, clearing plates, etc) but I liked it as a bartender because I mainly opened champagne bottles and made an al la carte Bloody Mary once in a while. Also, we got to eat the actual food after the buffet closed (for most of our shifts we got a voucher for the quick service restaurant downstairs). But this is about the worst brunch ever… The hotel also did weddings. It had a huge ballroom (I bartended one or two but mainly worked in the restaurant) and there was a wedding where something with the food was totally wrong. I never got the full details, all I know is that as an apology, the hotel offered to comp every single person who was staying at the hotel for the wedding to come to the brunch buffet.

This was going to be interesting…

Fifty people. (The bride and groom were alums and had planned the wedding reception at our hotel because they had gotten married in the chapel at our college) We got a briefing about it in the morning and then they descended. Fifty angry people, mad about the wedding, including both sets of parents, the whole bridal party, people who had flown in from out of town, plus the bride and groom. And the bride was MAD.

These folks sound really charming!

So mad that it seemed like she told everyone to be as awful as possible. People were spilling things on purpose, snapping their fingers, taking huge plates of food and then insisting it tasted terrible and needed to be taken away, only to go back and get more. Touching all sorts of food they weren’t going to eat, which probably bothered me the most (I was very broke!). It was absolute chaos. Plus they were all ranting at us about the wedding and how our hotel sucked. Meanwhile, we’re a bunch of college kids working our way through school and we had nothing to do with the wedding at all.

Wow…this is really something…

The worst part, for me, is that the bride insisted that we should bring fresh bottles of champagne to her table (we didn’t normally do that, I’d open them and put them in standing buckets around the room for the servers) and so I went (since the rule was that a bartender had to open the bottles), opened one up, and she grabbed it out of my hands and poured it all over the floor. It got on my shoes (my only pair of black shoes for work) and all over the carpet. And they still didn’t kick her out! I don’t know what they did wrong at the wedding but it must have been a big deal.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person was shocked.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Was that crazy, or what?!?!

It’s hard to believe that some folks can actually behave like this in public.

And the way they treated the staff?

Get outta here!

Outrageous and offensive.

Yuck!

This is the kind of work day you never forget…and not in a good way…