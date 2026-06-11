Cashier Finds the Perfect Comeback for a Customer Who Refused Groceries That Touched Someone Else’s Food

Most people can get through a grocery store checkout without causing problems.
But, as this cashier recently learned, some customers will shock you with the way they’ll act.
It all started as she was helping a woman with two separate orders when a simple mix-up involving a couple bags of Cheetos took an ugly turn.
The customer became increasingly upset about another shopper standing behind her in line and seemed determined to keep her groceries as far away from his as possible.
When she refused to buy the snacks because they had touched his food, the cashier realized the real reason for her behavior. So, she decided to send the customer off with a parting comment she wasn’t likely to forget.
Read on to see what she said.
AITAH for telling a customer to “have the night the deserve”
Okay, I, a 26 y/o POC, have been working my grocery store cashier job for about 2.5 months now. My job prior to this was being a sous chef.
Anyways, it was about 6:15 p.m., about 45 minutes before I close my line. I had a customer, let’s call her Karen, waiting in a line of about 5-6 people behind her.
Directly behind Karen, let’s call him Dee, is a regular customer who does online orders. To add context, he is Hispanic and speaks little English.
The woman seemed agitated from the start.
Once Karen reached the front of my line, I did my normal greet: “Hi, how are you? Did you find everything okay?” etc.
Karen doesn’t say much except, “That’s a separate order, you got that.”
I give her a nod and say, “Sounds good, thank you for letting me know.”
As I am finishing scanning Karen’s last few items into her first order, she reaches across my scanner and pulls two bags of Cheetos across my scanner and away from Dee’s order and accidentally scans them into her first order.
Then, things started to go downhill.
She gets mad that the Cheetos went on her first order, and I politely told her that I could remove them, no problem. That’s when things took a turn.
I voided the two items and gently placed them back on the right side of my scanner, in front of Dee’s order, with the divider up to differentiate the orders.
Karen then snaps at me and demands that her food doesn’t touch Dee’s.
Dee now sees how agitated Karen is and starts to apologize and tries to move his order further back on the belt away from hers.
Suddenly, she smacks his hand.
That’s when Karen smacks his hands away and loudly says, “Don’t touch my food.”
Dee slowly backed away with a confused, uncomfortable look on his face.
I reach out slowly, stating, “Here’s your receipt,” from her first order, and she snappily said, “NO!”
I asked, “Would you not like your receipt tonight?”
The woman was making the whole thing pretty awkward.
Karen then gave me a nasty glance and said, “Put it down. I don’t want you throwing it out,” and had me set it atop her unbagged groceries.
I then kindly asked, “Would you like help bagging your groceries, ma’am?”
And Karen says, “I don’t need your help.”
I gave a forced customer service smile and said, “Okay, you have a nice night. Would you still like these Cheetos?”
At this point, the woman started showing her real colors.
This is when I started to get my blood boiling.
She then replies angrily, “No, I don’t. They touched his food,” and pointed a finger at Dee, who is patiently waiting behind her.
I then went, “Excuse me?”
And Karen started saying, “You don’t get it. I don’t want those anymore. They touched his food.”
She just wanted the woman to leave.
At this point, I’m so mad.
This entire checking-out interaction came off as covert racism.
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So, since Karen didn’t want anything else and was just about done shoving her few items from her first order into a cramped reusable bag, I looked her dead in the eye and said, “Okay, bye. Have the night you deserve.”
AITA?
Yikes! What a miserable person that customer must be.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.
Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.
This reader thinks it could be more than racism.
Here’s an excellent way to look at it.
Having a good boss will help.
So true!
Customers like this are the worst because there’s simply no making them happy.
No matter what you do, they find something else to complain about and seem determined to leave unhappy.
And what makes this woman even worse is that everyone around her appeared uncomfortable, yet she just kept doubling down.
So, if anything, the comment was well-deserved in this case.
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Cashier Finds the Perfect Comeback for a Customer Who Refused Groceries That Touched Someone Else’s Food
by Heather Hall
Pexels/Reddit
Most people can get through a grocery store checkout without causing problems.
But, as this cashier recently learned, some customers will shock you with the way they’ll act.
It all started as she was helping a woman with two separate orders when a simple mix-up involving a couple bags of Cheetos took an ugly turn.
The customer became increasingly upset about another shopper standing behind her in line and seemed determined to keep her groceries as far away from his as possible.
When she refused to buy the snacks because they had touched his food, the cashier realized the real reason for her behavior. So, she decided to send the customer off with a parting comment she wasn’t likely to forget.
Read on to see what she said.
The woman seemed agitated from the start.
Then, things started to go downhill.
Suddenly, she smacks his hand.
The woman was making the whole thing pretty awkward.
At this point, the woman started showing her real colors.
She just wanted the woman to leave.
Yikes! What a miserable person that customer must be.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a hotel worker who doesn’t want to let guests reserve handicapped parking spots in advance.
Let’s check out what the readers over at Reddit think about it.
This reader thinks it could be more than racism.
Here’s an excellent way to look at it.
Having a good boss will help.
So true!
Customers like this are the worst because there’s simply no making them happy.
No matter what you do, they find something else to complain about and seem determined to leave unhappy.
And what makes this woman even worse is that everyone around her appeared uncomfortable, yet she just kept doubling down.
So, if anything, the comment was well-deserved in this case.
AuthorHeather Hall
Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama
Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.
Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.
When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.
Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.
Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · aita, ask reddit, cashier, customer, ENTITY, picture, racism, reddit, rude woman, snarky comments, top
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