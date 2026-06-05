Clever Student Silences a Tyrant Gym Teacher by Forcing Him to Join a Brutal Post-School Run

Gym class is an important part of school that some kids really love, and others absolutely despise.

What would you do if your PE teacher made everyone run multiple miles after school one day before they could go home?

That is what happened to the student in this story, so he was jogging along in last place when he noticed that the teacher (who was in a t-shirt and shorts) was shivering in the cold, waiting for the kids to finish. So, he slowed his pace to a walk and made sure the teacher had to stay out there as long as possible.

When he finally finished, the student made sure the teacher knew he could have gone faster, but he wanted him to leave him out in the cold. After that, the teacher never made them run outside again.

Compulsory after School running in November. Just read a post on here that reminded me of something I did at school.

Ok, let’s see what happened.

Anyway, back in the 90’s I was a generally unhealthy (no change there) teenager attending secondary school (this is a UK based story by the way, for US people this would be a junior in High School). It was a normal state School (not a boarding school or anything) but it had delusions of being some kind of posh institution. So they had 4 houses named after ex pupils who had died in the First World War. (Kind of like Hogwarts except not even vaguely magical).

Every teacher is going to run their house differently.

Each House had a teacher who ran it. I was unfortunate enough to be put in the house run by one of the PE (Physical Education / gym) teachers. The pupils in the other houses were lucky enough to be lead by Math, English, and History teachers (who quite rightly didn’t care about PE).

This would be miserable for the kids who don’t like physical activity.

Occasionally the different houses would have to do extra PE sessions after normal school hours. And as our house was the one lorded over by a PE teacher, we had the joy of being subjected to this far more often than the others. So, one rather chilly November afternoon the members of our house filed out onto the school playing fields and were told to do 3 full laps before we could go home.

That is a massive field.

Now these were fairly big fields, so one lap was at least a mile and a half if not more. Our PE teaching head of house stood at the start / finish line and watched us go round, making sure all of us did all of our laps.

The teacher is suffering almost as much as the kids.

By the end of lap one I was firmly in last place and as I ran (ok, jogged) past the teacher I noticed that the macho jerk was standing there in shorts and a t-shirt…. In November. By the end of my second lap the athletic kids had finished all 3 and gone home. But there was the Teacher still stood there monitoring us slow kids. With his arms crossed, visibly shivering.

Maybe this will make the teacher think twice before making these kids run again.

With about 3 quarters of my last lap left to go I was the only one left out there. By this point I was fairly sure that Mr PE teacher couldn’t actually punish me for lack of effort. So, I slowed down to a walk, and not an especially fast walk, just enough for the movement to keep me warm.

He’d better learn to dress for the weather.

When I finally finished the last lap our esteemed PE Teaching head of house looked to be about 2 minutes away from full blown hypothermia. This didn’t stop him from attempting a sarcastic rebuke through his chattering teeth: “Oh well done, you’ve finally finished. I think you could have done that a bit faster couldn’t you?”.

Oh, that is too funny.

I just walked past him without stopping or looking at him and said “yeah I could have”. That was the last time anyone was forced to do after school PE.

It is really good for kids to get more physical activity, but if what this person says is accurate, the gym teacher really went beyond what he should have.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who was threatened after refusing an elective exam, so they took the case to the district.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about this story.

This is too funny. And maybe a little true.

A battle of wills with teenagers is a bad idea.

This is very true.

I guess they couldn’t make him run.

Now this is just ridiculous.

Running is good for kids (and adults), but there is a way to encourage kids to do it so they don’t hate it. This teacher seemed to use it as a punishment, which is awful.

Schools should encourage fun physical activity, not mandate it. The goal should be to get kids to have a lifelong love of exercise. This PE teacher only taught a lifelong love of revenge.