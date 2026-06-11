Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

Most people expect to be able to go to work without worrying about strangers secretly recording them.

Unfortunately, as these two coworkers recently learned, not everyone respects basic boundaries.

They stopped for coffee one morning when they noticed a man sitting at the counter with his phone pointed toward two baristas behind the counter.

At first, it wasn’t entirely clear what he was doing. However, the longer they watched, the more obvious it became that he was trying to record the women without their knowledge.

So, before leaving, they decided to warn one of the baristas about what was happening.

But afterward, they started wondering whether they had done the right thing or if they should have done more.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITAH for telling 2 baristas that a customer was recording them? So my co-worker and I, both men, went to get coffee this morning. There were 2 baristas working, both women. There were a few customers scattered around and 1 man sitting at the counter. My co-worker noticed the guy was recording the 2 girls as they were doing they’re job.

Now, they’re not sure if they did the right thing.

He was trying to be sneaky about it but after he pointed it out to me, it was painfully obvious he was creeping on them. I walked up to the counter and notified one of the workers what he the guy was doing and then we left. He and I have been feeling pretty bad since then and going back and forth on if we should have done more or not. Or if we should’ve done more. AITA?

Eek! It’s pretty weird to record people without their knowledge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this situation.

According to this comment, there wasn’t much else to do.

For this person, it was the right thing to do.

This reader offers a suggestion for next time.

Alternatively, this person thinks he could’ve done more.

It’s hard to see how these guys did anything wrong here.

Most people would want to know if a stranger was secretly recording them while they were trying to do their job.

What stands out the most is that they didn’t make a scene or try to play hero. They simply gave the baristas information they deserved to have.

If anything, the only person who should feel uncomfortable about this situation is the guy holding the phone.