June 11, 2026 at 6:55 am

Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

by Heather Hall

Two women baristas working at a local coffee shop

Pexels/Reddit

Most people expect to be able to go to work without worrying about strangers secretly recording them.

Unfortunately, as these two coworkers recently learned, not everyone respects basic boundaries.

They stopped for coffee one morning when they noticed a man sitting at the counter with his phone pointed toward two baristas behind the counter.

At first, it wasn’t entirely clear what he was doing. However, the longer they watched, the more obvious it became that he was trying to record the women without their knowledge.

So, before leaving, they decided to warn one of the baristas about what was happening.

But afterward, they started wondering whether they had done the right thing or if they should have done more.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

AITAH for telling 2 baristas that a customer was recording them?

So my co-worker and I, both men, went to get coffee this morning.

There were 2 baristas working, both women. There were a few customers scattered around and 1 man sitting at the counter.

My co-worker noticed the guy was recording the 2 girls as they were doing they’re job.

Now, they’re not sure if they did the right thing.

He was trying to be sneaky about it but after he pointed it out to me, it was painfully obvious he was creeping on them.

I walked up to the counter and notified one of the workers what he the guy was doing and then we left.

He and I have been feeling pretty bad since then and going back and forth on if we should have done more or not. Or if we should’ve done more.

AITA?

Eek! It’s pretty weird to record people without their knowledge.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barista whose keen eye uncovered a customer scheme for free coffee.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit feel about this situation.

According to this comment, there wasn’t much else to do.

Recording 3 Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

For this person, it was the right thing to do.

Recording 2 Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

This reader offers a suggestion for next time.

Recording 1 Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

Alternatively, this person thinks he could’ve done more.

Recording Coffee Shop Customers Warn Baristas About Man Who Appears to Be Secretly Recording Them

It’s hard to see how these guys did anything wrong here.

Most people would want to know if a stranger was secretly recording them while they were trying to do their job.

What stands out the most is that they didn’t make a scene or try to play hero. They simply gave the baristas information they deserved to have.

If anything, the only person who should feel uncomfortable about this situation is the guy holding the phone.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

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