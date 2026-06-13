College Student Confronts Inconsiderate Roommate, Leading to Emotional Argument Over English Skills

When you make someone cry, you know that you hit them with an insult that cut right to the bone.

And you never really know what’s gonna make a certain person have an emotional breakdown.

Sometimes, it can be the most mundane thing…it’s really a roll of the dice.

In this story, a college student opened up about what they said that made their roommate weep openly…

And now, naturally, they feel kind of bad about it.

Get the whole story below and see what you think.

AITA for making my roommate cry? “To give a backstory on my roommate situation: He has been the worst roommate I have had while in college. He would watch shows with no headphones even though I was in call with friends on Discord, and would fall asleep with shows still running. He also set alarms for 4 am, not wake up to them, wake me up, and then go back to bed. I work from 2 am to 6 am, and because of my job, I can not be late and I can not be a no show, meaning I would often not sleep before my job to make sure I was on time. So when I get back at 6 am, I am exhausted and need sleep. This day was rough, so I was ready to crash.

Roommates like this are THE WORST.

As I come into our dorm, the first thing I hear is his alarm blaring, meaning it might have been blaring since 4 am. I shut it off and crawl into bed. Soon after, he got out of bed and onto his laptop and started to blast music at top volume. This of course made me mad, as I was trying to sleep after a long day. So I raise myself up and ask him politely if he can put on headphones, as I am tired and need sleep. But instead of putting on headphones, he lowers the music. I think, “fine, as long as the music is low I can sleep through it.”

What an absolute jerk!

But then he starts pushing up the volume, first by a little, then more and more until it is blasting again. I get annoyed, but I am trying to be civil, so I ask politely again, “Hey I really really need to get some sleep, I am so exhausted and just need sleep, so can you please put on some headphones.” But instead of putting his headphones on, he lowers the music again. I think this time he will keep it low. But soon enough, over 5-8 minutes, he pushes the volume back to max, and with each push my blood starts to boil more, to the point where I explode and yell and cuss him out about how exhausted I am and how I need him to put on some headphones. You would imagine he would put on headphones now, but nope. He lowers the music, pushes it back up again, and I explode at him again, this time hitting the wall. He lowers it, and not 8 min later he has it back to blasting. I have had enough. I get out of bed and start yelling at him, and this is where I made him cry. We are both international students, but my English is a lot better than his. He has very broken English and can struggle with words, but he was a senior and has been here for almost 4 years now.

Sometimes, you just gotta let people have it!

So in my rage and exhaustion I yell at him, “I know your English is bad, which is surprising for someone who has been here for the past 4 years, but I would imagine you know what put on some headphones means.” This all took place in the span of around 40 to 45 minutes. I stormed out because I could feel my blood boiling too hot and needed to cool down. I went to my RA to tell him what happened, as I kind of just wanted him out of the room so I could sleep. When my RA came out with him, I could see he had been crying, as the words I said cut deep because he is very insecure about his English. AITA for making my roommate cry?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who walked away from their lease after the landlord hassled them over renting month-to-month.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Ouch…

They probably didn’t mean to make a grown man cry, but it seems like this guy needed some kind of kick in the pants, don’t you think?

I sure do!

Hey, as the old saying goes…play stupid games, win stupid prizes.

This guy needed to be taught a lesson!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a tenant who decided to stop returning his neighbor’s misplaced laundry after two years.