Condo Resident Outraged After $40 Patio Project Spirals Into a $900 ‘Trap’ From Her Neighbor

Consent is a reasonable thing to require before attaching someone’s name to a nearly $900 spending proposal, and this neighbor skipped that step entirely.

A resident who agreed to chip in $40 for a simple light upgrade discovered her name on a board submission that had quietly grown to include outdoor furniture, decorative accessories, planters, and a delivery fee.

She asked for a correction privately, but her neighbor said no and kept moving.

That’s when the resident sent her own email to the board to clarify exactly what she had agreed to.

So when the project was thwarted, the neighbor accused her of embarrassing her.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for asking to have my name removed from condo patio request? I live in a condo building. We have a small shared patio — nothing fancy, but we love it. About a week ago, a neighbor posted in the chat that she wanted to replace the lights there.

So one neighbor came up with a fair split that everyone could contibute to.

She found an option for about $200 and said that if a few people put in some money, it would come out to about $30 to $40 per person. I agreed to contribute up to $40 for the lights. A few days ago, I received an email from the condo board. The email included a list of residents supporting the project, with my name on it.

The homeowner realizes the original scope of the request has expanded dramatically.

I opened the attachment and saw that it wasn’t just lights anymore. It included an outdoor rug, decorative pillows, planters, new chairs, and a delivery fee. The total amount was nearly $900. My name was listed next to the full project, not just the lights.

She decides she needs to get ahead of this issue.

But I never agreed to these additions — I, like other neighbors, had only agreed to contribute to the lights. I messaged her privately first and told her that I hadn’t supported the entire plan. I had only agreed to the lights and only up to $40.

She makes her request clear, but her neighbor keeps pushing her on it.

I asked her to correct the request herself before the board reviewed it, or to remove my name. She replied that it was all part of a single idea and that the board takes requests more seriously when it sees resident support. Then she said she wouldn’t change anything now because it would cause confusion and delays. I said she could have found more people to join, but she just ignored it.

So this homeowner is forced to take another route.

Having no other option, I replied to the condo board myself. I stated that I supported replacing the patio lights up to $40, but that I did not approve the full patio refresh and the attached budget, as it was too expensive. After that, two more neighbors wrote similar comments.

When the request was thwarted, the neighbor was irate.

The condo board asked her to revise the request. Now my neighbor says that me and the others have embarrassed her and derailed a community improvement project because of our greed and wording. AITA?

This neighbor is 100% in the wrong.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

Did redditors agree?

It’s pretty rich for this neighbor to talk about greed.

Any normal neighbor would have understood the problem here.

This neighbor has no one to blame but herself.

This user is glad the condo board did the right thing.

Agreeing to $40 for lights does not mean agreeing to $900 for a full outdoor renovation, and that should be common sense.

The neighbor in this story seemed to think that if she just bulldozed full steam ahead, then no one would notice that she was completely taking advantage of them. But that isn’t what happened at all.

She took a simple, reasonable conversation about lighting and quietly expanded it into a full patio overhaul, then attached names to the larger proposal without going back to the people those names belonged to.

When asked privately to fix it, she said no and called it a timing issue.

In this day and age, $900 isn’t something most people are willing to part with just to save face.