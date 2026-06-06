Contractor Was Constantly Jerked Around on the Job, so He Refused to Stay a Day Longer After His Contract Ended

When you gotta go, you gotta go…

That saying is applicable to a lot of things in life, and jobs are definitely one of them.

Getting told contradictory things at work from different people not only messes with production…it messes with your head!

So you can understand why some workers have enough and have to hit the road when dealing with things like that.

In this story, a worker talked about why they decided they had to find a new job after putting up with too many headaches.

Take a look!

I’ve left my job – I’ve told no one. “Last week I signed a contract with a new company (NewCo). No specifics, but I work in tech and was headhunted for this new role. I made my online CV searchable and within a couple of hours I’d been contacted. They must have had an alert set up or something, which is simultaneously flattering and a bit creepy… Anyway, my old company (OldCo) were “going places” (their words, not mine) when I joined in 2022. The terms of my contract were clear: 3 years, working solely on Project A. Pretty straightforward.

These things don’t always work out…

Unfortunately the company had a silent partner (SilentCo), who became increasingly less silent as time progressed. Project A not only required funding from SilentCo, but it also needed to run alongside multiple other projects both within OldCo and at some of SilentCo’s other subsidiary companies. I always manage my own projects, and being reliant on other projects in other companies wasn’t just something that I hadn’t been told about – it was something that I’d asked about and specifically been told that Project A was unrelated.

Nobody likes to get news like this…

To say that I was disappointed when I found out that I’d been lied to would be an understatement, but I always consider myself a professional and try to behave accordingly. I still had the majority of my contract to run, was being well-paid and, most importantly, I enjoy my work. However, the bond of trust with OldCo had been irreparably broken. OldCo would shift timelines, SilentCo would delay funding, the project was overrunning by months and the costs were increasing. Budgets were being allocated to Project A, then being withdrawn and redistributed to other projects. I would just do my part, getting everything done that I could, providing reports on where we were, why we needed other projects to be completed before we could move forward with Project A, and giving adjusted dates on when this could be achieved.

This kind of stuff gets really old, really fast…

These reports were pretty thorough and were sent every time something happened elsewhere that directly impacted Project A. Feedback was minimal. Occasionally I’d get a “thanks for the update”, but mostly there was no response from OldCo or SilentCo. Due to all the delays and removal of funding, Project A is nowhere near complete but, as I mentioned earlier, I signed a 3 year contract in 2022 – that contract ended 2 days ago. Not one person from OldCo or SilentCo has been in contact regarding a new contract or an extension. Total silence. So, 2 days ago I went into the office, put my laptop and phone on the desk, wrote a generic “thank you and goodbye” letter to leave next to it, and walked out for good. There’s a chance they think I’m on holiday – contractors don’t get paid leave, but I had mentioned to a few people that me and my girlfriend were off to somewhere warm in October, but it’s not as if it was added to a work calendar or anything. So who knows!

When it’s time to go, it’s time to GO.

My job with NewCo starts in January, and I’m in the fortunate position of being able to afford a few months off, so I’m already looking forward to a Christmas and New Year completely absent of work or stress. Neither OldCo nor SilentCo have been in touch yet, but presumably they’ll eventually realize I’m gone. My consultant rates are pretty reasonable if they want me to do a proper handover – and I’ll do it, as I have no issue with anyone outside management (everyone else I dealt with was lovely). The clock is ticking though, and it will be done on my terms and at my convenience.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Check out how readers reacted on Reddit.

This person was impressed.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user spoke up.

And another reader weighed in.

Like I said, you can see why this worker needed to find a new opportunity and get out of this situation.

If directives aren’t clear and you’re getting conflicting info, everyone loses!

You can say that again!

This guy was ready to hit the road to look for a new opportunity.