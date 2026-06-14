Couple Cancels Plans After Friends Keep Arriving Hours Late, Sparking Unexpected Fallout
Chronic lateness is one of those habits that feels minor to the person doing it and incredibly annoying to everyone waiting on the other end.
A couple who had been dealing with their double-date partners arriving one to two hours late every single time they made plans finally hit their limit during a hangout they had been planning for three weeks.
One woman had her suspicious her friends would be late, so she called ahead from the bus stop to confirm. Just as she feared, her friends had just woken up and would definitely not arrive in time.
So the couple decided they were done dealing with it and just decided to cancel on the spot.
Things got messy when the other couple started screaming and cursing them out, though.
You’ll want to keep reading for this one.
AITAH for canceling the double date plan with my besfriend and her bf be upset they refuse to be on time???
I’m going to attempt to make this as short as possible.
My best friend is dating my boyfriend’s best friend, so we go on a lot of double dates and hang out together often.
They hang out so often they have a familiar ritual everyone knows by heart.
My boyfriend lives in a central area where we usually meet up, but the rest of us live about two hours away from that area by public transportation, so it takes us all a long time to get there.
Every single time we make plans to meet up, it’s near my boyfriend’s house.
But this does create some drama, as these friends are chronically late.
Even though it takes all of us a long time to get there, my boyfriend and I always end up waiting one to two hours for the other two to arrive.
I have complained to them many times about not wanting to wait so long and have asked them to leave earlier so they can be on time.
She’s starting to feel like it’s all pretty excessive.
Honestly, waiting 30 to 45 minutes is fine, but one to two hours every single time is frustrating.
We had been planning to meet up today for about three weeks.
So this time, she tries to get ahead of it.
I was on the bus and almost to the area when I called my best friend and asked where she was, and she told me she hadn’t left her house yet.
That meant it would take her at least two to two and a half hours to get there.
Then I called her boyfriend and he told me he had just woken up.
The couple decided they just weren’t down to be kept waiting this time.
I told my boyfriend they were going to be late again, and we were both so fed up that we decided to cancel the whole hangout.
I told both of them that we were done waiting and that this habit of being late was disrespectful.
The other couple didn’t take it well at all.
My best friend’s boyfriend lost it and called me screaming and cursing at me, saying, “Who do you think you are?” and “The world doesn’t revolve around you” and “If you want to hang out with us, you’ll have to wait.”
I told him that if we have to wait two hours every single time for a hangout, we simply won’t hang out with them anymore and will find people who respect our time.
My best friend has been ghosting me and her boyfriend continues to curse at me, and now they’re both upset.
AITA?
Sounds like maybe they’ve outgrown this friendship.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who doesn’t want to go to the amusement park with her friend anymore, because the friend can no longer ride most of the attractions.
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What did Reddit have to say?
This couple made the right decision by this user’s standards.
This commenter agrees 2 hours is just plain excessive.
It’s a respect thing, at the end of the day.
These people showed that they aren’t quality people to hang around.
Being two hours late to every hangout and then losing your mind when someone finally calls you out on it takes a lack of self-awareness that’s hard to pull off.
Up to this point, the couple who was always forced to wait had been patient, communicative, and reasonable for a long time. But everyone has their breaking point.
So when their friends decided to scream and yell instead of taking accountability, it was pretty much the nail in the coffin for the friendship.
When people show you exactly who they are, it’s best to listen.
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who struggles with her new reality after learning her adoption story was a lie.
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