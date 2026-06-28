Couple Says Future Sister-in-Law Started Ignoring Them and Their Kids, Forcing a Tough Wedding Decision

Planning a wedding can be very stressful on the couple, which sometimes causes people to behave very oddly.

What would you do if you were best friends with your soon-to-be sister-in-law, but in the months leading up to her wedding, she started ignoring you and even being mean to your kids?

That is what happened to the woman in this story, and even though she has tried to talk to her about it, her friend won’t say anything is wrong. For this reason, she is thinking about not having her daughter be the flower girl and even skipping the wedding entirely. Of course, this could cause some drama that would last for years, so she isn’t sure what to do.

Personally, I think the risk of further causing problems is high, but it might be worth it. Only this couple can decide if it is the right move. Read through the full story below and see what you think they should do.

AITA for telling them to find a new flower girl two weeks before the wedding? Okay, so my soon to be sister-in-law and I have been very close, I looked at her like a sister, but now she won’t talk to me.

What changed to make her act this way?

Soon to be sister-in-law called off the wedding previously planned for April 2026, but then decided at the very end of May/beginning of June that they would get married July 4, 2026. Since this decision has been made she’s hardly talking to me. She is being rude to my mom, she’s very short with my husband and I when we talk in person or she ignores me.

This would be confusing and upsetting.

I have absolutely no idea what I have done, I have asked and she won’t tell me. My husband is supposed to be a groomsman and my daughter is supposed to be the flower girl. She used to be someone I trusted with my child, but lately she’s not been very nice to her and does things to purposefully upset her (she’s 3).

Wow, they are even being mean to a little child?

She has tried giving her a nickname to which my daughter says that’s not my name don’t call me that. My mom has said something and I have now told her to stop doing it. My husband spoke to his brother and asked him what both of their issue is because at a Father’s Day BBQ, his brother would hardly talk to him.

None of this makes sense. Surely something must have happened.

My husband said they way they were being is crappy if they’re supposed to be in the wedding and he’s to the point he doesn’t even want to go. Leads us to today, I again messaged her and tried to have a conversation and ask her why she wouldn’t talk to me, to which she read my message and didn’t respond.

It could burn a bridge, but it might be necessary.

Am I wrong for not wanting my daughter in their wedding if they can’t be nice? WIBTA?

No, if they won’t explain what is going on, they aren’t obligated to show up. That being said, it would likely cause a lot of future problems with the relationship (if there is one). Whether that is worth it or not would be up to this couple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who stirred up family drama by finally choosing her own mom over her in-laws.

Read on to see what the people in the comments suggest.

Their behavior is really weird.

Wow, this person thinks they know exactly what is happening.

What kind of person is mean to a child?

It is wrong to take out your stress on other people.

The way she treated her daughter is unacceptable.

Wedding planning can turn some people into real monsters, but that is no excuse. It would be one thing to put up with a little coldness, but to treat a child badly is inexcusable.

Skipping the wedding is a big decision, however, and it could ruin the relationship for the rest of their lives. Personally, I would still go, but keep my distance.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose friends say he’s privileged for wanting to eat at nicer restaurants.