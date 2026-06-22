Couple Says Their Neighbors Keep Pressuring Them To Allow A Pool Party At Their Home, Even While They’ll Be Away

The nerve of some people…

I swear, it seems like less and less people have self-awareness these days…

And you’re about to meet some of them in the story below!

Check out what this woman had to say about some neighbors of hers that are not only pushy, but they sound totally entitled!

Get all the details below and see what you think.

AITA for refusing to host a pool party? “My husband and I have a group of families we get together with (neighbours and families who live in the area, our kids go the same school). We are 2 of the 5 families who have a pool. We’ve known them for as long as we lived here, about 5 years, except for a few occasions we only hang out as a group. Weather depending (Vancouver) we put out the message to invite people over in our group chat. Just this past 6 weeks we have hosted at least 3 times. Generally the other families are great are bringing things, etc.

People can be pretty strange…

One particular couple (the one in question), although they are nice people overall its clear to me we have different boundaries. They have asked before to use our pool when we aren’t home or seem to be always looking for a swim invitation even when they’ve been over the day before. Their kids do not follow our “no people in the house rule” (we have bathrooms outside, no need for wet kids to go in the house unsupervised) and have gone into our house before and helped themselves to food/gone into the kids’ bedrooms. The wife in this couple is turning 40 tomorrow and her husband asked my husband last week if we can host a surprise party and he will provide everything in terms of food and drinks. In addition to the group of 5 families, +20 other would be invited (whom we don’t even know).

That’s a lot to ask, don’t you think?

My husband was extremely uncomfortable with this because he asked in front of so many people. My husband (as non confrontational as it comes) was just like “You know my wife takes care of our calendar and I don’t know if I / we/she will be around” (they are well aware my husband is in the middle of a new project that has been requiring him to travel for work last minute/spend time away and sometimes we join him and as a nurse my shift changes). So he said well even if you guys aren’t there, I will supply everything it won’t cost you anything. Again, my husband put it to bed saying it wasn’t a commitment we can make and said that I was on call (not true, but easiest excuse).

Take a hint, people!

To be fair, my husband was actually shocked at such a big request and mentioned they have had some financial issues (IMHO do not see a need for a party if that’s truly the case). Yesterday we were at this same couple’s kids birthday and said individual again was asking my husband to “convince his wife”. I was also at said party and he did not ask me. One of the other wives overheard this conversation and let me know. The other wives all agreed it was a large even borderline inappropriate request. They would not want the burden placed on them and like me also questioned the motive why he wouldn’t ask me? It’s OUR home, and I was there too. Is this not a big request, to the point it’s even borderline inappropriate? His wife doesn’t know about it yet, but I have the feeling (given we have different boundaries) this will cause friction or she will be offended. I don’t really care because that will show if we are really truly friends. AITA?”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about someone who asked their neighbor to move their fence off their property, then learned the neighbor was trying to claim their land as theirs instead.

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual chimed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this individual weighed in.

I know how I’d handle this situation…

I’d tell these folks to take a hike!

This is too much…

These neighbors are WAY too pushy!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a family who is resisting pressure from the HOA to remove their tree and lights.