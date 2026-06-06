Daughter Exposes Her Mother’s Blatant Financial Favoritism After Being Denied a Loan

Money can make people do funny things.

And when someone feels like another family member is getting preferential treatment in terms of finances, it can lead to a lot of hurt feelings.

Let’s face it, parents sometimes play favorites and dole out money and goodies as they see fit…

And that’s not always fair!

The young woman who wrote today’s story isn’t too happy with her mom because it seems like she’s helping out everyone…but her.

Take a look at what she had to say and see if you think she’s overreacting or if her feelings are justified.

AITA for being upset that my mom financially supports everyone except me? “I (23F) feel like I’m going crazy trying to figure out if I’m wrong here. My mom is very financially comfortable she owns her own business, makes great money, owns her home, cars, etc. She’s genuinely doing amazing right now and I’m proud of her.

There’s always some kind of problem, right?

Here’s the issue. She’s been with her girlfriend for about 4 years. In just one month, she sent her girlfriend $5,000 and her girlfriend’s daughter (19F, with a 2-year-old) another $1,500 to “help support her.” Meanwhile, I’ve always been the independent kid. I moved out at 19, paid my own bills, worked my way up from fast food to sales manager, and now I’m a Lead MA and assistant manager at a neurology clinic. I work full-time and take my career seriously.

You gotta respect folks who work hard…

My husband (25M) is finishing HVAC school (he graduates in a month) and works part-time washing dishes at night to help cover bills until he can get into his field. We don’t have kids, we live within our means, and we’re trying to build a stable life. Recently, I got hit with a $650 tax bill. I asked my mom if she could loan me $300 just to help me get the debt collector off my back, and I told her I’d pay her back with my next check. She said no.

Life just isn’t fair sometimes…

For context, she constantly helps my older sibling (27M), who lives at home, smokes weed all day, plays video games, and does DoorDash instead of getting a stable job. He even asks me for money sometimes when she won’t give it to him. I told my mom, calmly that I respect that it’s her money, but it hurts watching her help everyone else while I struggle and stay silent. She blew up at me and hasn’t spoken to me for a week. She also openly dislikes my husband and calls him a loser, even though he’s actively in school and about to graduate into a stable career. AITA for finally saying something and being upset about this? I genuinely don’t feel entitled to her money I just feel hurt by the double standard.”

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a kind man who helped a friend pack up items to donate, then realized she wanted to take back her “payment.”

Reader shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

Well, these commenters sure brought up a lot of good points.

It does kind of seem like her mom might be jealous of her in some twisted way, doesn’t it?

Maybe her best course of action is to stay on her own course and not even let her mom’s actions take up any more space in her head.

Because it seems like her mom is gonna do what she wants and she’s not too concerned about how it’s making this daughter feel.

She’s definitely getting the short end of the stick from her mom…