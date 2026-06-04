Daughter Refuses Father’s Request During Dinner, Creating an Awkward Scene in Front of Guests

Family dynamics have a way of revealing themselves at the dinner table, and sometimes they reveal themselves in front of an audience.

A father who left his plate sitting while he chatted with guests handed it to his daughter when she got up to take her own dish to the sink. She declined, out loud, in front of everyone.

The room laughed it off, including him.

The scolding, of course, waited until the guests were gone, when both parents made it clear that public defiance was not on the approved menu.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for refusing to put my dad’s plate away? So one day we had guests over — two parents and two kids — and my family is the same size. They stayed for lunch, and our dining table has exactly 8 chairs, so we all ate at the same time. My dad sat at the head of the table and the uncle sat beside him to the side.

So soon enough the meal came to an end.

After a while, my dad finished his food. He got up to wash his hands and left his plate on the table. He washed his hands at the sink, came back, and stood for a while, walking back and forth and still talking with the uncle.

But when it came time to clear the table, that’s when the drama started.

Slowly, people were finishing their meal and putting their plates away by the sink. When I — his daughter — got up with my plate to put it away at the sink, he stopped me, handed me his plate, and asked me to put it away. I said no, do it yourself. The guests laughed a bit — even my dad — but after they left, both my mom and dad scolded me because it was so embarrassing for my father and I should’ve just listened to him. They even said that the guests would think they have a disrespectful and ungrateful daughter.

This story didn’t end the way anyone wanted it to.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

What did Reddit think?

Respect is a two-way street.

Sometimes you have to pick your battles wisely.

This user thinks there’s plenty of blame to go around.

“Do it yourself” is a valid critique in this user’s eyes.

Respect at the dinner table works in multiple directions, and this particular meal made that point in real time.

Just because he’s the father doesn’t mean he has the right to order his daughter around, especially when there are other guests around. If he wants to embarrass her, he has to contend with the fact that she’s a free-thinking person who just might embarrass him right back.

“Do it yourself” isn’t what he wanted to hear, but maybe it’s what he needed to hear.